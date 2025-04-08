Every time I get excited about a shiny new creative tool, it usually ends the same way — paywalled by subscriptions and owned by a big-name conglomerate. This is why I find myself coming back to open-source software. It gives you freedom, not just from subscriptions but also from hidden costs and ecosystem traps.

While I do believe open-source software has its downsides, there's something refreshing about tools built by people who actually care about the creative process and not about flashy branding or profits. Here's why they keep earning a spot in my workflow.

7 No subscriptions, ever

Edit without ever worrying about payment