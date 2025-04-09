I'm one to use custom-built network-attached storage (NAS) over prebuilt turnkey enclosures from brands, but there are times when using one makes sense. If you're new to the wonderful world of NAS or just want something you can plug in and start using, Synology NAS is among the best in the business. There are some excellent alternatives on the market, including from the likes of TerraMaster and Asustor, but Synology offers the complete package with top-notch hardware, software, and cloud support.

After trying countless NAS models from almost every brand, I continuously return to Synology when I need a turnkey solution or happen to be recommending one for a friend or family member. Here's why Synology is often regarded as one of the best solutions for NAS and how quickly you can get started.

What is a Synology NAS device?

Your gateway to (almost) unlimited storage