After using a membrane keyboard for over a decade, I stepped foot into the world of mechanical keyboards a couple of years back. As mechanical keyboard enthusiasts say, there's no turning back after that. Over the past few years, I've spent hundreds of dollars on new keyboard cases, switches, separators, keycaps, and whatnot - to a point where it got slightly concerning. While it certainly hurt my wallet, the biggest upside is I now get to share my experience with people and suggest what to buy and what not to.

During this journey, I used various keyboard layouts ranging from a tiny 65% board to a full-size 100% layout. In fact, I even tried a split keyboard once just for kicks. Every time I tried a new layout, I was both intrigued and fascinated by how much your typing experience can change based on the size of the board and how the keys are placed. Having an expensive hobby like this also means I have a lot of keyboards lying around. Despite that, I always keep going back to a keyboard with a 75% layout. By the end of this article, you'll know why.

6 The perfect size

Size has a big impact

Among all the keyboards I've used, the 75% layout is the most well-balanced in terms of form factor. Neither is it too big like the 100% layout, nor is it too small like the 65% board. It sits perfectly in between and offers an excellent balance of form and functionality. The 75% layout has 84 keys, so it doesn't take up too much space on your desk. This was a big deciding factor for me, since I wanted something that didn't occupy a lot of real estate.

Despite having ample space on my desk, it looks crammed due to the fact that I have an ultra-wide monitor that stretches from one end of the desk to the other. As a result, I also have to move my mouse a long way if I want to take the cursor from one end to the other. A 75% keyboard leaves enough room to freely move around my mouse without any hindrance. Moreover, I also feel like my palms rest perfectly on the keyboard and cover the entire space well.

Having a smaller keyboard with a mouse that's easy to reach is also better for your wrist from an ergonomic standpoint.

5 All the keys you need

Including the beloved function row

As I mentioned above, the size of the keyboard was among the most important factors for me when deciding which layout I wanted to use on a daily basis. Owing to that, even a 65% layout would meet my requirements. However, there's a big caveat with a 65% board: it skimps out on several important keys. For example, there's no dedicated arrow cluster, which is a massive bummer.

Furthermore, it also leaves out the function keys, which a lot of people use every day to launch quick shortcuts or control their screen's brightness or the volume level. Considering these two exclusions, I was forced to move to the next size up, which is the 75% layout. Thankfully, there are no such compromises with the 84 keys on my 75% board. The complete array of function keys is present, along with dedicated arrow keys which are helpful for scrolling and navigating through spreadsheets from time to time.

4 Symmetric looks

Aesthetic much?

I absolutely love designs that look symmetrical. This is the reason I was absolutely irked when Apple introduced the notch on MacBooks. In fact, I also only like smartphones that have uniform bezels all around. Courtesy of this, I was naturally drawn to the 75% layout. The way the keys are laid out is symmetrical, with no gaps in between. Both TKL and 100% layouts have empty spaces in the layout that look rather displeasing.

Another simple yet important element for me is how the keys in all four corners of the keyboard are of the same size. Design elements like these add coherence to the keyboard, elevating the overall look. It might seem insignificant, but looking at a keyboard that's pleasing to the eyes every morning before I start work is a motivating factor of sorts. It's also nice that the keycaps I'm using currently have a unique and attractive design, adding to the overall aesthetic of my setup.

3 Ideal for touch typists and beginners

Versatile and easy to get used to

Another advantage of the symmetrical design is the fact that it's extremely simple to get used to, especially if you're still learning to type quickly. Although how fast you type also depends on the type of switches you're using and your personal skills, getting accustomed to the layout plays a big role in ensuring you have a comfortable experience when typing. It also means you make fewer typos when drafting long documents.

That's where the 75% layout shines. I felt right at home when I first used the keyboard, primarily because I could easily go from one corner of the board to the other without lifting my fingers off the keyboard. I am a touch typist, so I find the layout perfect for gliding my fingers around quickly. I handed over the keyboard to my dad, who glances at the keyboard when typing, and he, too, found it comfortable to type on for long durations.

However, it's worth noting that the lack of a dedicated numpad can be an issue if you're learning to work quickly with numbers on a spreadsheet. Accountants, finance personnel, or even students involved in a lot of number crunching may prefer a 100% layout since you can quickly input numbers with the dedicated numpad.

2 Easy to clean

Keep the grime away

Your keyboard is hiding a surprising amount of dust and grime that isn't visible to the naked eye. This is exactly why it's a good idea to clean your keyboard (mechanical or membrane) from time to time. Due to the modular nature of most mechanical keyboards, it's easier to take them apart and give all the individual components a wipe. Among the different mechanical keyboards, I found the 75% layout to be reasonably easy to clean.

Again, this boils down to the fact that the board isn't too large, so there's less surface area to start with. Moreover, the fewer number of keys means you have fewer switches and keycaps to clean. The case is also a basic, hollow rectangle without any partitions or separator pieces in between. This makes it easier to reach all parts of the keyboard.

1 Good compatibility with mods

I love me some thock

If you're new to the world of mechanical keyboards, you may not be aware of the fact that there are several modifications you can make to your keyboard to change the way it sounds. You may have come across the term 'thocky' when going through different forums or portals that speak about mechanical keyboards. Thock is essentially a type of sound produced by a keyboard when typing on it.

While every mechanical keyboard produces a different type of sound depending largely on the type of switches used, the case can also contribute to the sound via its design, materials, and the amount of empty space. So, the sound can be altered by adding materials like foam, sponge, etc. inside the case. Due to the simple and compact design of a 75% layout, it's quite simple to apply these mods. You'll need a small quantity of materials, and you won't have to arrange them in complex patterns.

For example, I've applied the foam mod to my Keychron K2 V2 mechanical keyboard to improve its sound. All it involved was opening up the screws, folding some sheets of styrofoam, and stuffing it along the four sides of the rectangular frame. Because of the size of the keyboard, I didn't even have to purchase any extra foam, since I had some lying around at home that I ended up using.

Gimme more keycaps!

While I absolutely love my 75% layout keyboard, I can't help but complain about how hard it is for me to find a good set of keycaps for it. I love customizing my keyboard and changing its look from time to time. So, I'm always on the lookout for custom keycaps. Every time I find something I like, I realize it won't suit my keyboard since the 75% layout has a slightly shorter right Shift key and smaller versions of Alt, Ctrl, and Fn keys on the bottom right. I'm not saying finding keycaps is impossible. There are several sets that have all the required keys of the correct size. It's just more difficult to search for. However, this is a compromise I'm willing to make given the other perks of a 75% layout keyboard.