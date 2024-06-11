Key Takeaways RuneScape's longevity is fueled by nostalgia, a dedicated community, and continuous updates like OSRS's new skill in development.

OSRS offers a mix of relaxing gameplay, therapeutic activities, intense boss battles and raids, and varied content for returning veterans and new players alike.

With 100,000 daily players, OSRS provides fertile ground for content creators like Settled and J1mmy, showcasing the game's enduring appeal.

I entered into a relationship with what was known as RuneScape in 2004. I say this because that's precisely how the last two decades have felt. It has been a love/hate relationship with sporadic breaks here and there, some lasting many years. I always return to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) at some point when coming across some RuneScape content on YouTube or having an urge to fire up one of my accounts. My wife even created an account to see what all the fuss is about with a Displate poster present on the office wall.

Where my RuneScape journey began

I was first introduced to RuneScape in 2004, shortly after RuneScape 2 was released to the public. This version of the game improved on the original with 3D graphics and an entirely new game engine. It was such a colossal upgrade that RuneScape 2 was renamed RuneScape and the older game RuneScape Classic. RuneScape was a hit at my secondary school (middle school for you fine people across the pond) and at the young age of 14, we were blown away by the massive world and countless skills available.

What made RuneScape accessible was the ability to run it through the browser. No downloads were necessary due to the entire game being written in Java. Originally developed by brothers Andrew and Paul Gower, I was pulled into the world of Gielenor by friends and we would enjoy a few hours of gaming each day with communications handled by MSN Messenger and entertainment provided by UK's Big Brother TV series. RuneScape is an interesting MMORPG as you can easily play it while doing other things or solely focus on more intensive in-game tasks.

Fishing lobsters in a safe area and banking what you're able to cook? You could easily do this in the background without giving it much thought. PKing (player-killing) some unsuspecting souls in the wilderness with a low-level combat pure and huge warhammer? You'd be glued to the screen. We'd even spend hours enjoying Castle Wars, RuneScape's equivalent of Capture the Flag. It was incredible to see thousands of people playing the same game and having fun together. Everyone would always be retelling stories from last night's gameplay the following day.

Being online during the infamous Falador massacre where a player managed to start killing anyone thanks to an unexpected bug was incredible. Both MSN and in-game chat channels exploded and it was brilliant. It also helped bring more eyes (and ears) to the excellent music produced by Nightwish, as featured in the above 2006 video footage. After a few years of enjoying what RuneScape had to offer, things started to wind down. Some game updates caused major problems with the community, including the removal of the wilderness and combat overhaul.

Myself and many friends ceased playing altogether by 2008, which is coincidentally when I started working full time. RuneScape was lost and forgotten in the depths of my mind ... until 2013.

Launching OldSchool RuneScape

Close

Jagex continues to develop RuneScape (which was RuneScape 2 back in the day) but with a growing call from the community for an official server with an older version of the game from the mid-2000s, the company finally caved and ran a poll to gauge interest. More than 400,000 votes were cast and although not all milestones were reached, Jagex decided to create a small dedicated team for developing the game with fixes, updates, and new content. OldSchool RuneScape (OSRS) became a reality and is still available alongside RuneScape.

You never truly quit RuneScape. You simply take long breaks.

OSRS launched in 2013 and is still being developed to this day. Neither game is available through the browser and a client is required but this is a good thing. An entirely new skill is in the works, the first one since the re-release of the 2007 version of the MMORPG. New bosses, raids, quests, leagues, and items have also been added. The goal is to keep the game alive through new content and improvements without losing the magic that makes OSRS unique. If you've never played RuneScape, OSRS offers a wealth of content to enjoy, and if you're a returning veteran, you'll feel right at home.

I was late to the party with OSRS and didn't get involved with a fresh account and character until sometime in 2016. The nostalgia hit was incredible as soon as I loaded onto Tutorial Island. The music, skills, quests, and simple graphics were all present and it was a blast. This was something I was slightly skeptical about since nostalgia doesn't last forever and you'll eventually burn yourself out, but the OSRS community is still going strong and growing each passing year — it's not only returning players either.

With 100,000 players logging in daily, this has provided a wide audience for content creators and OSRS has some of the most varied and creative video makers. The above 12-hour video from Settled (yes, 12 hours) is a highlight of his 5,000-hour region-locked ultimate ironman whereby he's restricted to just one part of the game world and cannot trade or even use a bank. J1mmy is another excellent RuneScape content creator who provides much-needed humor.

Whether it's completing quests I never did when younger or finally getting some skills to 99 and grabbing myself an infernal cape, there's plenty to do in OSRS, and having a mobile app makes it possible to game on the go. I'm never playing OSRS continuously and find myself taking a break here and there, but I keep the membership subscription going and always seem to come crawling back home. No matter what I achieve during a session, I always feel some form of satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment, making the working day easier to digest.

OSRS could be considered mindless or boring by some, but it's incredibly relaxing and therapeutic. Even running agility courses isn't terrible, so long as I don't attempt to smash through more than a level at a time. And because it's easy to play the game while multitasking, I never feel like I'm wasting time or losing out by having the client open in the background. You never truly quit RuneScape. You simply take long breaks.

Should you play OldSchool RuneScape?

OSRS continues to grow, receives substantial updates, and has an entirely new skill in development. Anytime is good to create a Jagex Account, fire up the unofficial Runelite client, spend too much time customizing your character, and grind out some skill XP. It all boils down to what you find interesting and whether you can appreciate the sometimes clunky gameplay and hours upon hours of grinding to make progress. Although sometimes OSRS feels more like a career than an MMORPG, the rewards and sense of satisfaction are unmeasurable.