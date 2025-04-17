It has been around six years since I purchased my first smart assistant device, the Amazon Echo Dot. It was a gimmick and was a purchase I didn't need to make, but we enjoyed being able to use voice controls to manage lighting and other various bits around the home. The Echo Plus was then added to the mix, and things progressed well until we hit a few brick walls. We're now looking at ways to replace Amazon Alexa and Echo with better speakers and more community-friendly software support, mostly powered through Home Assistant.

5 It's unreliable with commands

Especially with accents

My wife was born and raised in the Caribbean, and while she has a standard British accent — having lived here for more than a decade — Alexa still has issues with some of the commands. Granted, the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Plus have trouble understanding either of our commands at times. "Alexa, turn the living room lights off." All the lights turn up to near maximum brightness, disturbing the fish attempting to doze off in the corner. It's now at a point where I'm using Home Assistant to manually adjust everything.

4 Alexa is not that smart

For a "smart assistant"