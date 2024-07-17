Key Takeaways Pre-built keyboards offer excellent build quality and typing experience at great prices.

Pre-builds are considerably less complex while still offering tons of customization.

You can claim a warranty for your pre-built keyboard.

Thankfully, mechanical keyboards have truly entered the mainstream conversation. From being a niche, enthusiast hobby to a popular and considerably large market, it's been a great journey for mechanical keyboards. While there are ample pre-built options for new entrants and long-time users alike, building your own mechanical keyboard has turned into something of a parallel movement.

The allure of having total control over your keyboard is understandable, and has its upsides, but after using pre-builds for 3 years and having considered building my own, I've concluded that I prefer the former. This is a personal preference, but I'm confident there are many others like me (new and experienced users alike) who feel the same way. There are 5 significant reasons for this stance.

Related 6 reasons why I love mechanical keyboards Mechanical keyboards are popular for a reason

5 Most pre-builts don't lack in quality

The bar has been officially raised

Close

It used to be that pre-built mechanical keyboards usually offered the bare minimum in terms of build quality, typing experience, looks, and switch options. They were mass-produced cheap offerings, targeted at newbies who were using a mechanical keeb for the first time. Back then, the only way to get access to a decent typing experience was to build your own. But I'm happy to say that isn't the case anymore.

The pre-built mechanical keyboard market is flush with excellent products and great variety.

Of course, plenty of bad options still exist on the market, but you now have tons of great pre-builts that can put many custom boards to shame. Whether you consider the best mechanical keyboards from the likes of Razer, Asus, Logitech, Corsair, and Keychron, or some solid budget mechanical keyboards from HyperX, Royal Kludge, Akko, Aula, Epomaker, and NuPhy, the pre-built mechanical keyboard market is flush with excellent products and great variety.

Until you develop a deeper feel for what you prefer in a mechanical keyboard and can't resist building your own, a pre-built keyboard can easily last you for years without feeling like a compromise.

I recently bought the Aula F87, a TKL, wireless, gasket-mounted, and hot-swappable board for $70. It feels smooth and 'thocky' to type on, features excellent build quality, and isn't short on features. When building your own keyboard, you can have aluminum plates, premium gasket mounts, metal cases, and self-lubed switches & stabilizers. But, I'm more than impressed with the plastic construction, gasket mounts, pre-lubed switches & stabs, and pre-installed layers of foam in my pre-built keyboard.

For the vast majority of users, there's very little to separate a quality pre-built from a custom-built keyboard. Until you develop a deeper feel for what you prefer in a mechanical keyboard and can't resist building your own, a pre-built keyboard can easily last you for years without feeling like a compromise.

Related Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 review: Compact, smooth, and highly customizable The Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 is a compact 65% keyboard that offers a fantastic typing experience, plus a ton of customization options out of the box.

4 Custom-built keyboards are way more complex

I don't have the time, at least not yet