Key Takeaways I find the TKL layout more visually appealing, thanks to the ample spacing between the key clusters.

I prefer TKL over 75% due to the straighter hand positioning and the full navigation cluster.

I find more keycap options for TKL layouts compared to 75% keyboards, but that has started changing.

In the world of mechanical keyboards, there is no layout more popular than the 75%, at least based on the current market. Wherever you look, you'll find endless products and videos featuring 75% layout keyboards. I spend almost half my day looking at sound tests of 75% keyboards like the Aula F75, Bridge75, and Epomaker TH80 Pro. The 75% mechanical keyboards are having their moment.

But, when it came to buying a new keyboard, even though I was quite impressed by the Aula F75, I decided against it and went with the equally good Aula F87, a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard. There are multiple reasons that went into this decision, some of which might not apply to you, but I strongly feel there are strong arguments to be made in favor of TKL keyboards.

Related Different keyboard sizes and layouts explained Finding the right keyboard size for you can be easy, once you know where to start.

1 I need my space, but I also like the TKL look

How small is too small?

Close

I cannot argue that the 75% layout is the ideal layout for those wanting to save space on their desk. Based on my own desk and desk mat size, the 75% layout should be the obvious answer, which is why I used the RK84 for a year, but I started feeling that the keyboard was too small for my taste. Cramming all the necessary keys as close together as possible works great for reducing the keyboard size, but it also hurts the look of the keyboard, at least in my book.

Compare that to a standard TKL layout, where you have a decent amount of spacing in the function row, and between the navigation cluster and the arrow keys. This is more visually appealing, as I feel the keys have space to breathe and aren't stuffed together just for the sake of symmetry. Now, many might feel the 75% layout looks cleaner, and that's a perfectly sound feeling to have. But, after switching from 75% to TKL, I can't see myself going back.

Related 3 reasons I can't go back from a wireless mechanical keyboard There are a lot of reasons why I can't ever go back from my wireless mechanical keyboard. Here are the top 3

2 It's easier on my arms

I prefer the ergonomics of using a TKL

I need to use my keyboard for 8-10 hours every day, so the ergonomics matter a lot. Now, you might see the obvious advantages of a TKL board over a full-sized one, but it's even preferable over using a 75% keyboard. This is because on a 75% board, my arms are not in the optimal position — instead of being relatively straight, they're positioned at an angle. Over a long working session, the stress of working in that position would add up, and I needed to stretch and crack my elbows a lot throughout the day. After switching to a TKL board, however, I realized that due to the relatively longer layout, my arms were naturally in a straighter position. I could reduce the stress in my arms and wrists, while at the same time using the mouse in a comfortable position, since I'm not extending my arm as much as I would with a full-sized keyboard. The TKL feels like a natural sweet spot between the 75% and the full-sized layouts.

3 I have all the keys I need

And they're just where I need them