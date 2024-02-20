Key Takeaways Valve's Steam Deck faces tougher competition from devices like the Asus ROG Ally, with more powerful processors and improved performance.

For gamers who prefer mouse and keyboard controls, the Steam Deck may not be ideal for titles that require precise aiming or quick reflexes.

Despite enjoying console gaming, owning a well-equipped gaming PC may make purchasing a Steam Deck unnecessary, leading to a decision between the two in the future.

The Steam Deck has been around for some time now but I've still yet to pick one up. I already own a Nintendo Switch and do enjoy some lighter console gaming, but I'm going to run through some reasons why I have yet to pick up Valve's console, running the same operating system as my primary gaming PC. It all comes down to the choice of games I play, competition, ergonomics, and preferring the mouse and keyboard.

3 Competition is heating up

Asus ROG Ally joined the server

Valve's Steam Deck is no longer the champion of handheld consoles. When it first came out, it was the most powerful handheld console around, far surpassing that of the Nintendo Switch. But that was over two years ago and we've already seen competitive products hit the market since. Take the Asus ROG Ally for instance. It runs Windows 11, an arguably more bloated operating system than Linux which should hurt performance, but the console is capable of beating the Deck almost every time.

This isn't a dig at Valve as it worked with the hardware that was best suited for the device at the time. Processors have improved since and the Ally makes use of up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, rocking 8 physical cores and 16 threads. The Steam Deck has just 4 physical cores and 8 threads. It isn't as powerful as other handheld devices, which puts it at a disadvantage even if it's running a leaner OS and can support most games through Proton.

I am hopeful about what Valve can do with newer AMD APUs ... I'm a huge fan of the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and its integrated graphics, so it's exciting to see what will be available in a low-power package for a major refresh. The company has worked magic with Proton, allowing not only Steam Deck gamers to enjoy many of their favorite Windows-developed games on the console, but also Linux gamers such as myself. Gaming on Ubuntu and other distributions has transformed thanks to Proton.

2 Mouse and keyboard reign supreme

Have you tried Terraria with a gamepad?

Close

I'm not part of the PC master race and do enjoy a few hours on my Nintendo Switch here and there. These sessions usually involve first-party titles from Nintendo or games that play well with a gamepad. The majority of PC games do not play well with a gamepad, which includes many of the titles I own and prefer to play. Take X4: Foundations as an example. It's a space combat economy simulator with full support for a gamepad or HOTAS setup, which works well when flying manually.

However, when you reach a point where the game turns into a real-time strategy game, a gamepad or HOTAS is relegated to a mouse and keyboard for navigating menus and the map, controlling countless assets with quick reflexes. I couldn't imagine attempting to do this on a handheld console, especially one with a weaker CPU that the game depends on to run the simulated economy. I do highly recommend checking out X4: Foundations if you're a fan of Freelancer, Stellaris, Elite Dangerous, or Star Citizen.

Then there's Terraria. Yes, you can play the game competently with a smartphone, but I have still been unable to get accustomed to how it plays on the Switch. I simply cannot beat the experience with a mouse and keyboard, being able to aim and move more effectively. Steam Deck is heavier than my original Nintendo Switch, which I find a little too awkward to hold for longer sessions as it is. The Deck is a beast to wield and is something to improve for me to make the purchase.

1 I primarily play games on a desktop PC

49-inch gaming with plenty of smiles

The Steam Deck isn't the most expensive video game console, but it's one where I wouldn't use it enough to warrant the asking price. My gaming PC has had a small fortune spent on it, not to mention the countless hours on upgrades, water-cooling, and other changes. I've also spent a considerable amount of time getting my install of Ubuntu with an AMD processor and GPU to run without major issues. The Radeon 7000 series has had its issues since its launch.

Making the switch to an APU-only build did help alleviate this and I plan to switch out my ATX mid-tower PC case for a more compact chassis, allowing me to create a gaming PC the size of an Xbox. I'll be using less desk space and less electricity, and still enjoy stable gaming at 5K2K. For the times I'm away from the desktop, a future Steam Deck would make more sense, allowing me to continue my sessions from the PC, but I'll need to consider the differences in controls and performance.

I still get a little giddy when booting up some visually impressive games on the 49-inch screen.

Will I end up buying the Steam Deck?

I believe I will end up buying the next version of the Steam Deck. With a slightly better processor, longer battery life, and an OLED display, I'll probably pick one up for some lighter gaming as my Switch continues to age. PC handhelds weren't a thing when the Switch was released and I bought one, but now I find it almost impossible for me to remain loyal to Nintendo for the next generation. That is unless they manage to work with Game Freak to fix the main series of Pokémon games.

That would be one part of the Nintendo ecosystem I'd miss out on. The company has some of the best first-party exclusive titles, including Zelda and Mario. Having a Steam Deck 2.0 would provide me with access to the same library of games my gaming PC is capable of running. I'll have to weigh up the two consoles to see which would be the better fit for my needs, but for now, I'll continue primarily gaming on a desktop with my original Switch as a backup for lighter couch play.