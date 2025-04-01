I run Windows 11 on most of my devices these days because I use a few creative programs daily that don't have a Linux alternative. That wasn't always the case, though, and for many years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows on my laptop. I truly believed it was the best of both worlds, being able to switch between the two operating systems with a simple reboot, and when I had issues, I wrote them off as my incomplete knowledge or user error.

Even when those issues caused me to lose data by having to reinstall my operating system(s), I still stuck with dual-booting because I had one device, and I liked the ability to switch between the two. One time, I even lost the secondary UEFI BIOS menus on my laptop because Samsung had done an odd configuration for how the UEFI was stored, and GRUB decided to overwrite that data. But I'm older now, and my time and data are more precious to me, so my days of dual-boot experimentation are over. I still run Linux on some of my devices and Windows on others, but I'm done trying to run both on the same device.

Related How to dual-boot Windows 11 and Linux on your PC If you want to use Windows 11 and Linux on the same computer, the best option may be to dual boot. Here's how to set up your PC for it.

5 Storage issues

I just don't want to deal with partitioning anymore