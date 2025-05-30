In the last few years, getting your hands on a new graphics card for a reasonable price has been challenging, to say the least. The huge demand from data centers and AI workloads has only made matters worse in 2025. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 has been officially available since January, but I've barely seen gamers get their hands on one. This comes as no surprise, since the asking price on online retailers like Newegg is $1,000 over the MSRP ($1,999).

As a result, you may want to settle for a mid-tier model like the RTX 5070 Ti, which is still well above MSRP, but is that really a good idea? Not quite, at least in my opinion. I'd argue that an older flagship GPU would give you more bang for your buck. Sure, it may miss out on some cutting-edge AI features, but at the end of the day, most gamers, including myself, care about raw performance. Below, I'll highlight the practical advantages of choosing a slightly dated flagship GPU over a newer, mid-tier option.

3 Better raw performance for less money

It all comes down to frame rates at the end of the day