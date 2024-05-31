Key Takeaways Revo Uninstaller is a powerful tool for thoroughly removing programs from your PC, even those with incomplete uninstallers.

Easily uninstall programs, clean up registry entries, and remove leftover files with Revo Uninstaller's simple interface & functionality.

Consider using Revo Uninstaller for batch uninstalling programs and quickly cleaning up your system, as it is efficient and effective.

Have you ever had a program on your PC that, for some reason, simply won't uninstall? There are a ton of programs, especially older ones, that suffer from incomplete uninstallers or not even having a pre-packaged uninstaller with them. For those pieces of software, you're better off using a dedicated uninstaller program to remove it. That's where Revo Uninstaller comes in.

Revo Uninstaller is one of those all-in-one tools that claims to do things like remove bloatware, clean your registry, and more. We don't recommend using those tools, but as a tool for uninstalling programs thoroughly, Revo Uninstaller is a great addition to your arsenal of tools. It's a free program that does have a paid upgrade, adding features like batch uninstall and more, but you don't need that for pretty much all basic uses.

Revo Uninstaller Revo Uninstaller is a powerful uninstallation utility that helps you to remove unwanted programs installed on your computer. See at Revo Unsinstaller

How to use Revo Uninstaller

It's pretty easy, not to mention portable

If you want to download and use Revo, it's super easy to get started. There's a portable version that I use, and you can just launch the program and immediately start using it. To uninstall a program, do the following:

Right click a program, select Uninstall Go through the dialog options to uninstall the application Scan for registry entries and remove them These registry entries are left over pieces of the application and are no longer needed, but review them just in case. Scan for left over files and remove them

Keeping these files is largely harmless, and you don't need to worry if they're still there or not. Still, files from applications can build up over time, and this is a quick and easy way to ensure that they don't stick around. Plus, it's a nicer UI and quicker (in my opinion) than the built in applications manager in Windows.

I wouldn't recommend playing around with any of the other settings in Revo, but its namesake feature is what it's known for and what it's good at. The upgraded version can even batch uninstall applications, meaning you can automate the process of removing a ton of programs you no longer need. There are other programs that do it too, but none as clean or as quick as I've found with Revo.