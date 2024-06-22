Key Takeaways Convenient access to in-game info and updates on the go

Back in the day, companion apps were add-ons that unlocked additional functionalities once you paired them with a PC or console game. By the mid-2010s, most game developers worth their salt had released a companion app for their popular titles. Unfortunately, over half of these were gimmicky one-trick ponies that were more buggy than useful. In the end, most of the companion apps – barring a select few developed for multiplayer titles – were shut down.

And that’s quite a shame, because if you looked deep enough, you’d find several useful companion apps that added plenty of facilities to make games more enjoyable. So, here are four reasons why companion apps need to make a comeback in the gaming industry.

4 Quick way to access in-game resources and documents

Why open a wiki when you could browse all the info on an app?

If you’re a lore-hunter, you may have spent hours finding every artifact, memo, and other collectibles that tie into the game’s plot. Most games usually have some form of database that keeps track of all the lore you’ve collected so far. Companion apps took this a step forward by letting you browse all the unlockable items from the comfort of your mobile phone. Not to mention, many of these apps provided all the announcements, news, and updates from the game’s developer, making them quite useful if you wanted to catch up on the upcoming updates and promotions in your favorite games.

3 Easier inventory management

No need to open a separate menu on your screen

Going through multiple menus to sort out equipment is a rather tedious process, especially in looter shooters and RPG titles where it’s easy to stumble across better gear every few minutes. While it’s not a feature I saw fairly often, some games let you equip new gear from their complementary mobile apps, mitigating the need to pause the game to switch out your equipment.

In fact, I dare say it was a really underutilized facility, as only Destiny and Fallout 4 provided inventory management provisions in their companion applications. If companion apps were to make a comeback, I really hope this feature gets added to every role-playing game that rewards players with excess loot.

2 Solid mini-games

That also net bonuses upon completion

Most modern titles tend to include some mini-games to give players a breath of fresh air from their complex combat systems and long gameplay loops. Back in the day, certain companion apps also shipped with some self-contained games that provided certain rewards upon completion.

For instance, the companion app for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag had a fleet management mini-game, where you could dispatch captured enemy ships on quests and expeditions that, if successful, rewarded you with in-game resources. Similarly, the app for Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes had a base-building mini-game, while Fallout 4's Pip-Boy let you run all the game cartridges found in the Commonwealth on your mobile phone.

1 Interactive world maps

The perfect way to fast-travel

With games continuing to include miles upon miles of open worlds, detailed maps and fast-travel systems have become a norm in modern titles. Aside from the mini-map, which is usually relegated to some corner of the screen, you’ll need to enter a pause menu every time you wish to browse the overarching level map.

Certain companion apps, which could read your in-game position once you connect them to your PC/console, provided a creative way to bypass this drawback. With the complete map accessible on your mobile phone, it was possible to check for landmarks – and even fast-travel to another location – without pausing your game. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes’ companion application had my favorite implementation of this feature, as you no longer had to worry about getting spotted by the guards when consulting the map to plan your next move.

Companion apps: Useful additions to games, despite their gimmicky nature

I could easily spend an entire night singing praises of companion apps, but the truth is, they were discontinued for good reasons. Besides a handful of decent apps, the majority of complementary mobile applications were half-baked and prone to connectivity issues. Take Grand Theft Auto 5’s iFruit app, for instance. The mini-game where you could train Chop was full of bugs, while the custom license plates, despite sounding cool, were quite useless in-game.

The same can be said for most other apps. By the early 2020s, game publishers decided to shut down the servers for practically every single-player companion application. If I were to draw an analogy, I’d compare them to failed products like the Xbox Kinect: fantastic idea, terrible execution. All that said, should these apps ever make a comeback, I won't think twice about trying them out.