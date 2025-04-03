Often, for fans of video games throughout the years, playing a game usually means turning on your television and connecting your favorite home console to it. Whether I was inserting in a new cartridge or placing a disc onto a tray, gaming was always associated with booting up a console while growing up. It’s something that is an intricate part of my life, and that the people I’ve interacted with over the years.

Yet, the landscape of the industry and advancements in technology have changed the way people look at the hobby of gaming. We can play games on our mobile devices while traveling, or stream massive releases to our televisions and computer setups without physical media. But no matter how things may change, I’ll always be a console gamer at heart.

Nothing Beats The Feeling Of Nostalgia