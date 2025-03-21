Ah, Discord. I've had a love/hate relationship with you for what feels like an eternity. I started using the app just after meeting the person I married last year, so it certainly feels like it played a role in a portion of my adulthood. Things change, people change, and so do apps and services. Discord, unfortunately, has grown into something I no longer wish to use, much like Facebook, Twitter, OneDrive, Microsoft Office, and a host of other products. With the goal of self-hosting as much as possible, it's time for me to remove Discord from all my devices.

5 Self-hosting Mumble is superior

Do it yourself for maximum privacy