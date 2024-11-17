There is no open-source suite of tools that works in the same way as Adobe’s offerings. While there are great individual open-source alternatives for creative software , without a cloud suite system, you’ll have to download many programs to fill the gaps. This being said, I do believe using just Krita and Inkscape can offer you enough creative support to be the best open-source alternative for almost all of your Adobe-like needs.

Related Best apps for photo editing on Windows in 2024 Want to make your photos look even better? Here are some of the best photo editing apps you can find for your Windows PC.

7 Krita and Inkscape are both free

Open-source software with no barrier to entry

The best reason both Krita and Inkscape can become your Adobe replacements is that they’re both free to use. Both software are open-source, although they accept donations for development, they are free to be used by anyone. They’re not bloatware, so they don’t take up much room on your computer system either.

When comparing the zero-cost Krita and Inkscape with Adobe Creative Cloud, which costs around $60 for a professional individual license, budget can be a great motivation to trial these alternatives.

Furthermore, the community behind these open-source projects is welcoming and helpful. It doesn’t feel like a barrier to entry, whereas Adobe products can feel intimidating since they are the most well-known offerings and the industry anticipates some baseline expertise.

6 Animate in Krita

Although you can animate directly in Krita using its animation timeline — and you could also create vector layers for export from Inkscape and animate them elsewhere — it isn’t going to be a full replacement for Adobe’s major animation offerings. Also, Krita certainly doesn’t replace Adobe’s video tools.

However, for basic GIF or animation creation, Krita does offer enough to replace Photoshop’s animation timeline and any basic animations you might do using Adobe After Effects.

Alternative for Illustrator’s digital art

Inkscape is primarily a vector-based tool, so SVGs are the best format you could work with. SVG stands for scalable vector graphic and is a digital file type made for vectors only, allowing infinite scalability without pixelation. Using SVGs is one of the best benefits of vector-based design compared with raster-based design.

You can also work with vectors in Krita, although that is not the main format it's designed for. Krita offers vector layers and brushes among its other raster tools.

Related 6 ways you can effectively use vector and raster graphics Vector and raster graphics have different purposes, and it helps to know which is better for each use case

4 Inkscape is great for digital or path-based design

Digital is where Inkscape shines

Inkscape really shines when it comes to digital design and screen design. It doesn’t offer CMYK color support, making it a null option for print-based design. But in a world where more of our designed elements remain screen-based only, that’s not a bad thing if you’re making the switch from Adobe to Inkscape.

If you do need CMYK color options for printing designs, Krita has CMYK support built-in. The default will be set to RGB, though, so ensure you make the switch to a CMYK color profile before you start your design.

3 Variety of file types and formats available

More options in creative design

Close

Using both Krita and Inkscape together, you’ll have access to a large variety of import format options as well as export and saving file options. With SVG and PNG being the most popular filetypes to use, open, edit, and save across both programs, you won’t need many other options, although more are available.

Krita has its own file type exclusively for use within Krita: .KRA. This saves all elements of an image that can be edited or created using the software. Most other applications cannot open a .KRA file, and you cannot upload .KRA files to certain applications like Twitter/X, for example.

You can open some Adobe-based file types in Krita and Inkscape, but there are some limitations. You can open a PDF file in both programs; however, you cannot edit them with the same fluidity as you might using InDesign or Acrobat.

Largely, though, you won’t have many issues with saving your Krita or Inkscape files in the formats you’ll require. JPEG, PNG, SVG, are available in both programs, and GIF is also available in Krita. Krita offers more audio and video saving and importing options too.

More variety and power than Photoshop