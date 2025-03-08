Adobe Illustrator often takes center stage in the world of vector design, but Inkscape is a powerful and free vector graphics alternative that digital artists shouldn't overlook. While you might associate Inkscape with simple SVG editing, it has a range of features that make it an outstanding tool for illustration, concept art, and even UI design. Here are the standout features that make Inkscape a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to dive into digital art.

Everything you need for precision drawing