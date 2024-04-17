A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is an essential tool to have at your disposal, as it helps you navigate the internet safely by protecting your security and privacy online. Thankfully, there's no shortage of VPN providers in 2024, and you'll easily find a reliable option based on your needs and usage.

You may have even stumbled upon the idea of setting up or installing VPN on your router instead of manually configuring each device on the network to use it individually. It's a common practise that's been around for a while now, and here's why you should consider using a VPN on your router.

Related Cutting through the marketing: What VPNs can and can't do for you VPN marketing can be confusing. We'll explain how to choose a good one, and what VPNs can (and can't) do for you online

Protect everything connected to the network

No device left behind

Source: Unsplash

One of the biggest advantages of installing a VPN on your router is that it'll allow you to protect all your devices on the network behind the VPN. That's great because it means even devices that can't run software on their own to connect to a VPN will be covered. It's particularly useful for smart home devices such as a smart fridge, washing machine, etc., that may not even have a screen for configuration.

Routing all the devices connected to your network through a VPN, in case you are wondering, is extremely crucial, as it allows you to mask your traffic and data from the ISP or any other entity on the web. Configuring your router to a VPN essentially has the same benefits as using a VPN on, say, your phone or a laptop, except in this case, you'll protect all the devices connected to the network.

Bypass device restrictions

No more limits on devices connected to VPN

Close

Another advantage of configuring your router to a VPN is that it lets you bypass device restrictions from VPN providers. This is also a huge win considering how VPN providers restrict their users to a very limited number of devices, and lock additional slots for devices behind a paywall.

Even the best VPN providers will limit you to about five devices at the same time, which isn't enough if you also have smart IoT devices at your home. Using a router that's tagged to a VPN service, will essentially show all your devices as one, meaning everything that's connected to your network will count only as one device. That doesn't mean you can abuse this feature to connect as many devices as you want as your connection speed and stability may take a hit, but it's still a good way to expand the number of devices your subscription covers.

A convenient solution

Automatically route all your connections

Another advantage of installing a VPN on your router is that you don't have to manually configure each individual device to connect to your VPN service. This will save you a lot of time and energy that you would otherwise spend on installing and configuring the VPN app on all your devices. In fact, it'll also keep you from having to connect and sign in to your VPN each time you go online.

You really only have to enter your login credentials one time if/when you've installed a VPN on your router, and that's really convenient. You'll actually end up using your VPN more often this way as it doesn't involve going through the hassle of reconnecting each time you get online.

Installing a VPN to your router is not without its disadvantages, though

There is no sugar-coating the fact that setting up a network protected by VPN is no easy feat. In fact, it comes with its fair share of disadvantages that'll force you to ditch the idea of setting up a VPN-protected network. You also need a router with VPN support, as not all routers allow you to set up a VPN. Notably, you also have to be wary of services that won't work when you connect via VPN. There are plenty of services out there that actively block VPN usage, and you'll definitely have issues accessing them with a router that's configured with VPN.

That may not sound like a big deal, but keep in mind that most routers out there don't make it particularly easy to activate or deactivate the VPN connection. Most of them don't even have dedicated apps or programs for configurations, meaning you'll mostly be dealing with router interfaces that aren't known to be very user-friendly. Simply put, there are both advantages and disadvantages to using VPN on your router, and it may or may not be an optimum solution for you. There is, however, no denying that it'll make it more convenient to use VPN across devices that are connected to your network.