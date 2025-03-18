When you buy a new CPU cooler, you'll find that the thermal paste is either included in the box or pre-applied on the heatsink. Likewise, your graphics card also comes with thermal paste pre-applied on the die from the factory. While that thermal paste is adequate to prevent your CPU or GPU from overheating, you could get better temperatures by spending your money on a high-quality thermal paste.

While you can find cheap thermal pastes for as low as $5 on Amazon and other major retailers, I highly recommend spending $10-20 on a premium thermal paste like the Arctic MX-6, Noctua NT-H2, or Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut Extreme. That extra $10-15 you spend would be well worth the investment in the long run for the following reasons.

4 Higher thermal conductivity

It can transfer heat more efficiently