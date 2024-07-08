Key Takeaways Restart your PC, close unused programs, and disable startup programs to free up resources.

Upgrade to an SSD, check for low disk space, and delete unnecessary files to improve performance.

Ensure Windows is up-to-date, check for viruses and malware, and test Wi-Fi speeds to rule out external factors.

There are few things worse than a slow PC when you really need to use it. Unfortunately, the more you use it, the more things that can go wrong and slow down your PC. There's an old saying that goes something like "never move in with someone until you've seen them use slow internet". This is definitely grounded in truth, but unfortunately, there can be other causes as to why your Windows PC is running slow.

Luckily, a lot of the issues that may be slowing down your PC are easy enough to fix. Both hardware and software can be the culprit, so let's take a look at some of the more common issues and how to resolve them.

Restart your PC

The age-old IT joke — have you tried turning it off and back on again? It almost seems a bit cliché these days, but this is one of the easiest things to try if something just isn't running quite right. Restarting your PC can close unwanted programs, free up resources, and kind of just set things back to normal. As it is one of the easier options, I would recommend you try this first before diving deeper into things.

Check Task Manager for any tasks with high usage

Open up the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Esc on your keyboard. Once it is open, make sure you are on the processes tab and look for anything that may be using a lot of CPU, memory, or disk space. You can also check your network usage here as well, and if anything is using too many resources, you can simply right-click on the program/task and choose to end task​​​​​.

Close unused programs

Sometimes we may use a program and forget to close it. Or, sometimes, even when you have hit the X to close a program, it doesn't fully end the task, so it may still be running in the background. It could even be that when you first turn your PC on, Windows starts up a few extra programs you may not need. Closing these programs is going to free up resources and make sure they are available for the tasks you need them for. To close unused programs, you can again enter the Task Manager and end the task on anything you don't want to be running.

Disable startup programs

As mentioned, sometimes when Windows starts, it loads programs we may not need. These programs can use valuable resources and cause your computer to feel a bit sluggish at times. Luckily, this is another easy fix and all you have to do is enter the Task Manager again, but this time you want to go to the Startup apps tab on the left. Once here, you will see a list of programs and apps that will load when Windows starts. Simply right-click on the desired task and press disable to stop it from loading when Windows first starts up.

Pause OneDrive syncing

OneDrive comes with Windows 11 and while it may seem like a nice file management app, it can be quite the resource hog. Personally, I don't use it, so I always uninstall it and I recommend you do too if you don't use it. However, if you do use it and see it is using a lot of resources, you can disable OneDrive folder backups and just pause it so it stops syncing your files for a bit. To do so, select the OneDrive cloud icon in your notification area, and then select the OneDrive Help and Settings icon. From here, you can select pause syncing and even choose how long to pause it for.

Check for low disk space and delete files to free up space

This is especially important for those who are still using an old mechanical hard drive. If your storage is getting to the point where it is almost full, it can cause your PC to slow right down. To check if you have enough free storage, select the Start button, and then select Settings. From here you will then want to select System and then Storage. This will tell you how much storage you have free on each drive and will also give you some cleanup recommendations to free up space.

Upgrade to an SSD if you're using an HDD

If you are still using a hard drive, upgrading to an SSD is a great way to speed things up. The prices of SSDs are a lot better than they once were, so they are now a much more viable option and almost come as standard in any new PC or laptop. An SSD will allow you to access your files much quicker and can be one of the best upgrades to add some extra performance to your Windows-based PC or laptop.

Check if Windows is updating

Windows loves to update and, even more so, Windows loves to automatically update at the worst times. Checking to see if Windows is updating is quite straightforward. Simply select the Start button, then select Settings, and select Windows Update. On this screen, you will be able to see if Windows is in fact updating and even pause updates if you want. You can also manually check for updates, so if you have some time, it is always worth doing so and making sure everything is up-to-date.

Check for viruses and malware

Windows is quite good these days at letting you know if there has been a threat found. However, you may want to check for yourself if things just don't seem right. Of course, you can download 3rd party apps designed specifically for checking for malware and viruses or you can use Windows Security. To access Windows Security, simply select the Start button, then select Privacy and Security, and then select Windows Security. From this screen, you can see if any actions are needed for virus and threat protection, account protection, firewall and network protection, and more.

Check Wi-Fi speeds

Sometimes it may not always be your PC that is causing things to run slowly. I am sure we have all faced internet outages and downtimes in the past. With more and more devices using Wi-Fi these days, sometimes it can slow things down. Checking your internet speed is quite easy. Open your web browser, go to your preferred search engine, and just search for speed test. Most search engines will have a speed test appear as the first result. If not, just choose one of the options such as Speedtest by Ookla, run it, and see if your internet speeds are what they should be.

If all else fails, you may need a fresh start

As you have likely noticed by now, there is a load of things that can cause your PC to run slow or sluggish. While there can be other issues that we have not gone over in this article, the above issues are a great starting point and something that anyone should be able to look into on their own.

If you have tried all of the above, it may be time to consider reinstalling Windows. While this is a last resort, a fresh installation of Windows could be very advantageous for several reasons. When installing and uninstalling programs, sometimes they leave behind files without us knowing which can lead to issues down the road. Some Apps and programs may even change certain settings without us really noticing them, so sometimes it is best to just reset everything and start over fresh.