We rely on the internet for so much of our daily lives that any connection issues can be hugely impactful. Whether you work from home or are just missing a scheduled gaming session with your friends, losing internet connectivity is frustrating. If your router isn’t connecting to the internet, there are some quick steps you can take to find out where the problem is, and maybe even how to fix that problem.

Before getting started, make sure the internet is out on multiple devices. If only a single device is failing to connect, it’s more likely that the issue is with that device, rather than with the router. If none of your devices are connecting, it's time to check your ISP.

Check your ISP

The simplest solution is often the best, so you should check to make sure your internet provider doesn’t have any issues. If there’s an issue in your area, such as a limb falling on a utility pole, you may just need to wait for the work to get done to repair it. Issues like this are normally reported in your ISP’s app or on the website. Alternatively, you can check with customer service, which can be quicker and easier if you have a smaller ISP or your ISP offers support over chat.

If your phone is refusing to load any of these things while the internet is out, switch off Wi-Fi to use your mobile data for the time being.

It’s also worth double-checking that your bill has been paid. Missing a bill or two happens to the best of us, but if you’re late enough, your internet may have been cut off.

Your ISP’s customer support should be able to see if your modem is connected properly, which can help you know if there’s a problem with the lines running from your house to the utility pole. Whether an overzealous fence installer forgot to call 811, or an animal decided to chew on the wire, it’s not uncommon for lines to get damaged.

If there's a problem with the line and you've just got to wait for it to get fixed, you could use your phone's mobile hotspot connection (if your plan supports it) to get back online right away if it's important.

Check your wires and modem

Your router needs to be connected to the internet source to work. If you have a separate modem or ONT from your internet provider, there should be an Ethernet cable leading from that to the WAN port on your router. The WAN port is usually off to one side of the other Ethernet ports on the back of your router.

Most of the best Wi-Fi routers have a light for the internet connection on the front, so if that light isn’t illuminated, there’s a break in the connection.

Check to make sure the Ethernet cable is connected properly and that it’s undamaged. If the tips get broken, for example, the cable may slide out over time. It’s also fairly easy to pick up a stray Ethernet with a vacuum or just crush it under a chair leg, so make sure your cables are in good order. If it's damaged, pick up one of the best Ethernet cables to replace it, or use an extra one you already have.

While you’ve got your equipment pulled out, it’s a good idea to check all the connections. If you have a cable provider, for example, make sure the coaxial cable is securely screwed in. Your ISP should be able to detect if the signal level is poor, but a loose connection can lead to intermittent issues.

Finally, make sure everything is powered on. Power supplies can die over time, so if your router isn’t showing any status lights, it may simply not be getting power. If it’s showing up as an available connection on your phone or computer, however, that means it’s powered.

Try a restart

Like a PC or a phone, sometimes an old-fashioned restart is your best bet. Devices that are networked together, such as a router plugged into a modem or your devices connected to your router, will have an IP address assigned to them. If this address is incorrect or got changed, the connection could fail. Most people allow the router to assign IPs automatically using DHCP, so all it really takes to refresh it is a restart.

If you’ve got a separate modem and router, be sure to restart them at the same time whenever you do. An easy way to do this is to plug them into the same power strip so you can restart them by flipping the switch to leave them offer for about 30 seconds, then turning them back on.

Check your DNS

We use DNS every time we browse the web, and it’s crucial for the internet to work properly. DNS (Domain Name System) helps our computers navigate the internet by turning words like “www.xda-developers.com” into the numbers needed to actually connect to the page. Most of the time, we use a DNS from our ISP, but you can also set up a custom DNS that could improve performance.

If you’ve changed your DNS on your router, try changing it back to see if that resolves the issue.

Maybe it needs a fresh start

DNS is just one of the settings in your router that can affect internet connectivity, and if you’ve been making changes in your router’s settings and think they may have caused your issue, it may be time for a factory reset.

To reset your router, try holding the reset button on the back of the router for about 30 seconds before letting go. Alternatively, you could head into your router's settings and find the option to perform a factory reset in the administration settings. You'll need to configure your router once you restart it, so this should be your last option.

Is it time for a new router?

Finally, if your router is getting older, it could be a good time to upgrade to a newer model. The best Wi-Fi router and the best mesh Wi-Fi systems use Wi-Fi 6 or newer connections, which could also lead to improved performance around your home. Make sure your router is the problem before you move forward with this option, as getting a new router won't fix an issue with your modem or wires.