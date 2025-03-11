Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a brand that has been around for decades in the PC space. Responsible for some of the best CPUs and GPUs, the company has been in a strange place since the early 00s, struggling to keep up with Intel and Nvidia with its multi-segment approach. Many would shun AMD due to system instability, hotter components, and a general lack of polish found with competitors, but that's no longer the case. AMD is now value-centric and powerful enough to consider an all-AMD PC build.

5 AMD Ryzen is the best CPU

Intel needs to catch up