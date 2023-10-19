As one of the first Mac computers to get a fresh redesign with Apple Silicon back in April 2021, the 24-inch M1 iMac still looks great in 2023. While Apple's first batch of M1 computers — including the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro — only got internal upgrades to Apple Silicon, the company overhauled the 24-inch iMac for the first time in years. However, Apple Silicon has gotten significantly better since the M1 system-on-a-chip first debuted, and it's time for a refresh. It's unclear whether Apple will unveil new Macs or iPads this month, as trusted insiders have opposite opinions. But without speculating on whether an M2 or M3 iMac will actually debut, let's go over why one should.

What the M1 iMac is missing in 2023

24-inch Apple iMac using M1 processor

The iMac is one of Apple's most popular computers, and it's not hard to figure out why. With this all-in-one system, you'll get a 4.5K retina display, an Apple Silicon computer, and a set of color-matched peripherals. That's all for as low as $1,300, which is about the same as you'd pay for a mid-tier MacBook Air, and less than the cost of an entry-level MacBook Pro. But throughout the iMac's entire history, there has been a base-model iMac and a higher-tier iMac for people with more demanding workflows. It started with the iMac G3 (base model) and iMac DV special edition (upgraded model) way back in 1999. Since then, we've seen powerful iterations of this lineup like the 27-inch iMac and the ill-fated iMac Pro.

That is, until the release of the M1 iMac. There are only two tiers of the M1 iMac, and the biggest difference between them is a single GPU core. At this point, I'd say only people with very basic workflows should be buying an M1 iMac in 2023. It maxes out at 16GB of unified memory, which is shared between the CPU and GPU cores in the M1 chip. Due to the limitations of the M1 chip, it can power only a single external display — at least without a pricey Thunderbolt dock. Those two reasons alone rule out the M1 iMac for people who even do light photo or video editing, or have more extreme workflows.

Why an underpowered iMac affects the entire Mac lineup

If an iMac isn't updated frequently enough, it sends shockwaves throughout the entire lineup of great Macs. When you need to upgrade to a more powerful Mac than the iMac, you end up spending considerably more for a worse user experience in most cases. An undervalued part of the iMac is the included 4.5K retina display, which is hard to find on its own. The cheapest monitor you can get from Apple is the Studio Display, and that accessory starts at $1,600. That's more than the starting price of both M1 iMac tiers, and in case you forgot, the iMac includes an Apple Silicon computer. If you're forced to choose the Studio Display, you'll get an outdated panel with no local dimming zones and a poor webcam — and you'll still have to buy a Mac mini or a Mac Studio.

Of course, I know that Apple isn't forcing anyone to buy a Mac mini or Mac Studio with a Studio Display. But if you're a consumer who wants the iMac experience with a bit more power in 2023, these are your options. Instead of spending around $1,500 for an all-in-one computer, a Mac mini and a Studio Display will cost you over $2,000. It's possible that this is all part of the plan, and Apple wants to push users with higher performance needs to the Mac mini, Mac Studio, or Studio Display. But I don't think this is the case simply because some of these consumers in the middle simply want a powerful all-in-one system, not a separate desktop computer and display.

Why we need an iMac upgrade soon

Though there are still a lot of people who would love the current M1 iMac, it has a few pitfalls for mid-tier users. The entire Apple Silicon transition has, in my opinion, been disruptive for mid-tier users more than any other consumer group. When there isn't a perfect middle option for users who want it, these buyers are left with three bad options. They can get an underpowered system, get an overpowered system (and spend more), or just continue waiting to upgrade. One of the main benefits to the Apple Silicon shift was that Apple wouldn't have to wait for Intel to make chips to include in its systems. Now, it's all on Apple, and we're still waiting for a 24-inch iMac refresh.