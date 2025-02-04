Picture this: you’re sitting in a café with a shiny new MacBook Air in front of you. You’re getting all your work done in the snap of a finger and still have enough processing power for personal projects. But under the table, tucked away in your laptop bag, is your old Windows laptop. You’d think owning a MacBook would mean saying goodbye to the clunky dinosaur, but here I am, still holding onto it like a security blanket.

Keeping an old Windows laptop when you’ve got a brand-new MacBook isn’t tech-hoarding; it’s strategic. Each device serves its own purpose, and sometimes, the quirks of an aging machine can save the day in ways your newer MacBook just can’t. Whether it’s compatibility, reliability, or even a little bit of sentimentality, there are solid reasons to keep that old warhorse running; let’s break down four of them.

4 Not all software runs on macOS

Not everything plays nice with macOS

MacBooks are pretty great, but let’s be real: macOS doesn’t get along with every program. Have you ever tried running niche software, a legacy app from 2012, or even certain older computer games on your Mac? It’s like asking a cat to fetch a stick. What I mean is, it’s probably not happening. Meanwhile, my old Windows laptop happily welcomes even the most obscure, outdated software with open arms.

For instance, I occasionally use it for programs like AutoCAD or older business tools that macOS can’t run. Even when some programs manage to work, they run terribly if you don’t go through a routine involving a lot of hoops and hurdles, which involves programs like Wineskin or Boot Cam. Having my older Windows laptop around means I simply have to fire it up, launch the program, and it’s ready to roll. Sometimes, simplicity wins.

3 Windows is better for gaming

Macs are still not the best choice for gaming