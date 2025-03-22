It's not uncommon for laptops to get overheated after hours of use, especially while gaming or performing high-end tasks like video rendering, graphic editing, and more. However, if your laptop feels like a frying pan just after a few minutes of running, there might be some unusual cause for it.

An overheated laptop can lead to degraded performance, unexpected system shutdown, damage to the internal hardware components, and reduce the overall lifespan of the laptop. Let's explore 10 reasons why a laptop can get overheated and what can be done to fix it.

Some fixes listed below, like applying thermal paste and cleaning laptop fans, might require you to open and disassemble your laptop. If you don't have such experience, you should get help from a professional.

9 Blocked air vents

Clear the airflow path to prevent overheating

Laptops have air vents that allow air to circulate inside them, keeping internal components cool. A blocked air vent can lead to heat accumulating inside the laptop, thereby increasing the temperature and causing overheating. This usually happens when you keep your laptop on soft surfaces, like pillows, couches, or beds. The smooth surface causes airflow obstruction, leaving your laptop suffocating.

To fix and avoid this:

Always keep your laptop on hard surfaces when working, especially when you're using resource-consuming applications.

To lower CPU and GPU temperature, use a laptop cooling pad, especially if your laptop is too old.

If you frequently use your laptop on your lap, consider investing in a lap desk with proper ventilation. This will not only prevent laptop overheating but also safeguard your body from the heat.

8 Running too many apps at once

Reduce the workload on your laptop

If you run multiple resource-intensive applications simultaneously, such as games, multiple tabs in the browser, video editors, or a VM, your laptop's CPU and GPU will be under a lot of pressure, causing excessive heat generation. This especially becomes worse when your laptop is not designed to handle such heavy tasks together.

Here's how you can fix it:

End all the unnecessary resource-consuming processes from the Task Manager.

If you're running a browser, keep the tabs to a minimum and close the ones you don't need.

Switch to lightweight alternatives to your high-resource-consuming apps. For example, instead of using Chrome, use a better alternative like the Brave browser.

If you need to perform heavy tasks and multitasking on your PC, consider upgrading hardware like increasing RAM, if you can, and a dedicated cooling system. Increased RAM will handle your resource-heavy applications effectively.

7 Malware or cryptojacking attacks

Protect your laptop from malicious software

If your laptop suddenly overheats even though you aren't using any resource-intensive applications, malware is probably hiding in the background and secretly using your system resources. Cyberattackers use malware to spy on you and discreetly steal your sensitive data from your device. They are designed to run in the background, hiding behind the name of a legitimate app or process.

Your laptop might also suffer from a cryptojacking attack. In this attack, crypto miners utilize your system processing power to mine cryptocurrencies without your knowledge. They can cause your CPU and GPU to constantly run at 100% capacity. This not only causes excessive overheating but also halts you from using your laptop for other purposes.

To fix it: