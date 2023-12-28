Key Takeaways Lenovo stood out in 2023 with innovative form factors and popular laptops, like the highly recommended Yoga 9i.

Lenovo made an exciting entrance into the gaming handheld market with the Legion Go, although there were some performance issues.

The high-end Legion 9i showcased Lenovo's manufacturing prowess, offering unparalleled gaming performance with a built-in liquid cooler.

There wasn't a shortage of great PCs released this year, from cool concepts to reliable hardware. However, finding the manufacturer that had the best year can be tricky. There's Apple, which released both M2 and M3 computers in 2023, building upon the groundwork of M1 with new iterations. Then we can look to HP, which my colleague Arif Bacchus called the best laptop maker this year for releasing the Spectre Foldable, among other high-quality devices.

But to me, the OEM that stood out the most was Lenovo. For a manufacturer to be successful, it needs to nail both innovative new form factors and popular laptops that most people use daily, and that's what Lenovo did in 2023. It released not only solid laptops for the everyday user, but it experimented with dual-screen laptops and handheld gaming devices.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023)

The laptop people will actually buy matters

Close

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) made our favorite laptop on the market even better, and it held the top spot on our best laptops list for months this year. We love to see creative form factors and groundbreaking tech, but it's important to remember that most consumers are just looking for a reliable laptop. Lenovo targeted that audience well with the Yoga 9i with a 2-in-1 form factor, a touchscreen, a great keyboard, and a breathtaking design.

Performance held up well in our testing, and the price is on-par with similar laptops on the market today. Put simply, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the laptop I recommend to anybody who wants a reliable Windows laptop with a few extras. In a laptop space where most companies are churning out the same designs and iterative spec bumps each year, Lenovo is nearing perfection with the Yoga 9i, and it was a slam dunk this year.

Lenovo Legion Go

Breaking into the gaming handheld market with a bang

Close

Lenovo's Legion Go is a PC gaming handheld in a Nintendo Switch-like form factor. You've probably heard that other great gaming handhelds have that design, but the Legion Go is the first one to actually hit it. It has detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand, which make Switch-like PC gaming possible. It's an exciting new concept that Lenovo was actually able to bring to market, which is great for the gaming handheld sector.

Whether the Legion Go is actually something you should buy today is another question. XDA editor Adam Conway experienced performance issues and other hiccups in his review, so grabbing the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally might be a better option. However, not a single gaming handheld we've tried has been perfect at launch, and many have received software updates that have improved the experience. Regardless, the Legion Go is an interesting concept, and it wouldn't be the first product to have a disappointing first-generation experience and eventually succeed. Props to Lenovo for trying something new.

Lenovo Legion 9i

A mass-market gaming laptop with an AIO liquid cooler inside

Close

We've dubbed the Lenovo Legion 9i the best gaming laptop money can buy, and for good reason. It's an extremely expensive laptop, retailing for around $4,000, but it offers unparalleled gaming performance. There's a water-cooling system inside, which allowed Lenovo to make the Legion 9i thinner and keeps thermals cooler. There's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 175W of power and an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13980HX processor inside, making it a super powerful gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion 9i isn't for everyone, but it certainly shows that Lenovo has the manufacturing chops to make the best of the best in PC hardware.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The perfect mix of a fun concept and a functional laptop workstation

Close

Finally, we get to the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which I called the coolest product of 2023. It's both a concept and a usable device, and it comes with a $2,000 price tag that is more reasonable than you'd think. I threw my money at it over the summer when it first became available, and I couldn't be happier. My favorite way to use the Yoga Book 9i is in workstation mode, which is when the two displays are stacked and paired with the included stand and keyboard. The experience is like using a portable monitor if it was built into your regular Windows laptop.

Best of all, you don't see many of the bugs you'd expect out of a new product type like this. Sure, there are some annoyances with Windows on a touchscreen, but Lenovo fixes some of those with its own software. Using the virtual keyboard and mouse is brutal, but the included Bluetooth keyboard and mouse mean you never have to. Laptops are fun again, and that's in part thanks to Lenovo.

One thing Lenovo should work on in 2024

These four products demonstrate how great of a year Lenovo had in 2023, and there are even a few honorable mentions, like the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i. But there is one thing I'd like Lenovo to work on in 2024, as minor as it may be. You might have noticed that despite the four products on this list being very different, the terms Yoga, Legion, and 9i were repeated quite a bit. Lenovo's naming scheme needs some work, because the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and the Lenovo Yoga 9i are very different products despite carrying similar names. But besides my nitpicking, Lenovo had a standout year, and it can continue that trend into 2024.