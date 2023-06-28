Many of us are probably getting fed up with almost every company adopting a subscription-based model in some way. Having to pay monthly for heated seats in your car or for certain features on your smartphone is the worst-case scenario for consumers. The best cloud storage services are also all subscription-based, and many of the best streaming services are too. However, there's one membership that might actually be worth it.

My Best Buy Total (formerly known as Best Buy Totaltech) provides a lot of value for people who buy tech often. It's been my best tech purchase decision ever, and I've bought a lot of tech products over the years. If you're like me, you should absolutely think about subscribing.

The subscription pays for itself with included protection plans

Best Buy's Totaltech membership was recently rebranded to My Best Buy Total, but the perks are generally the same. It costs $200 per year, which is a steep asking price for a subscription, but there's one key benefit that legitimizes that fee. Most tech purchases made by Best Buy Total members qualify for a free two-year protection plan, which is paid monthly. So, if you keep the subscription, you'll get two years of a protection plan for free. If you cancel, you have the option of paying for the monthly protection plans yourself or canceling them as well.

The best part of this perk is that My Best Buy Total members don't just get free protection plans, they also get free AppleCare+. That allows you to get priority service and coverage directly from Apple, which many would prefer over going through Best Buy. Though, as an Apple Authorized Service Provider, you do have the option of using Best Buy as well. Most importantly, considering the price of a two-year AppleCare+ protection plan — insuring an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple would cost $200 for two years, which is the same price as a Best Buy Total membership — it's a great value.

I subscribed right before buying my iPhone 14 Pro, so I have AppleCare+ for two years on that device. After that, every other product I bought from Best Buy was also covered for free. Since you can access your My Best Buy Total membership through your phone number, you can even share your benefits with your friends and family as well. So, with the membership, all the best phones in 2023 will be covered against accidental damage.

An extended return window gives you more flexibility

I used Best Buy as an alternative when looking at where to buy my personal tech products, and the company's return policy was a big reason why. Best Buy only offers a 14-day return window, which only gives you a little bit of time to return a product if you have buyer's remorse or there is an issue. If you aren't a Best Buy member, you'll also probably need to provide a physical copy of the receipt and a valid photo ID. It's a hassle, and the experience doesn't stack up to competitors like Amazon.

With My Best Buy Total, the experience could not be more different. For most purchases, Total members have 60 days to return their products. I've used this extended return policy more than once, and it comes in handy. I'm sure the "most purchases" qualifier might be alarming to some, but I have yet to run into a purchase that hasn't featured that extended return policy. Plus, with the Best Buy app, all you have to do is show your order's barcode to initiate a return. No photo ID or physical receipt is required.

My Best Buy Total isn't for everyone

Granted, Best Buy doesn't deliver on all its promises. For one, it claims members get priority customer support via chat and phone at all hours, but in my experience, this is the worst part of the program. The few customer service representatives I've chatted with seem to be untrained and provided stock answers to my questions. In one instance, a support representative told me that purchases made before subscribing to Total could still be covered by protection plans, which wasn't true. Even though I had screenshots of the chat, Best Buy didn't honor their representative's promise.

Plus, there are cheaper My Best Buy plans for people who don't want that extra protection but do want perks like free shipping and exclusive prices for members. My Best Buy is absolutely free to use and grants you free shipping, while for $50 per year, you can get My Best Buy Plus.

My Best Buy Total is made for people who buy protection plans for their products, and there are lots of tech enthusiasts that see these plans as a waste of money. To me, Total is the perfect balance between insuring your products and risking costly repairs. For a flat yearly fee, all of your tech is covered. If you buy at least two or three tech products each year, Best Buy Total is likely to be a more cost-effective way to protect your devices than doing so individually. This perk, combined with the extended return policy and exclusive deals, has made My Best Buy Total the best tech purchase I've ever made.