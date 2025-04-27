Shopping for a mid-range graphics card in 2025 is very tricky. Although Nvidia is the market leader, its graphics cards don't impress me in terms of price-to-performance. Sure, if money is not an issue, the RTX 5090 is an easy recommendation if you can find one in stock. But things get complicated in the mid-range segment, where you'll see Nvidia trying to cut corners with its GPUs. And that's quite literally why I won't consider Nvidia the next time I'm in the market for a value-for-money GPU.

Although I don't mind switching to Intel's Arc GPUs, they have a long way to catch up in terms of performance and driver support. AMD, though, has quietly improved its graphics cards with each generation, offering impressive value, performance, and a commitment to openness. Yes, the company doesn't have anything to offer for high-end consumers, but if you're on a budget, it's hard to overlook Team Red for these reasons.

3 AMD doesn't cheap out on VRAM

Nvidia continues to offer GPUs with 8GB of VRAM