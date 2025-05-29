Vertical GPU mounting is, without a doubt, a sleek way to showcase your high-end graphics card, especially when you've splurged on a premium triple-fan model with RGB lighting and metallic accents. Considering how much I love turning my PC into a visually appealing showcase, you'd think I'd go all-in with vertical GPU mounting, which has become popular among PC enthusiasts chasing aesthetics. However, that's far from the case.

I'd argue that visual appeal shouldn't come at the cost of practicality and performance, which is why I'd never mount my graphics card vertically in my PC. I've experimented long enough to realize that vertical mounting is just not worth the significant trade-offs that outweigh the aesthetic charm. So, if you're on the fence about buying a PCIe riser cable and wondering whether vertical mounting would be worth all the extra effort, keep reading, because if you don't have realistic expectations, you will be disappointed.

3 GPU temperatures get worse

Your graphics card struggles to get enough air