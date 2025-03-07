With both the RTX 50 series and RX 9000 series now available, it's time to revisit the Nvidia vs. AMD debate. The RX 9070 XT from AMD is being hailed as the best GPU launch in ages, and rightly so. It's almost as fast as the RTX 5070 Ti, which is priced $150 more (if you can even find it at that price). And AMD's ray tracing and FSR technologies have seriously improved compared to the RX 7000 series.

While it might look like the market is ripe for a takeover from AMD, since Nvidia all but paved the way for an AMD win, the story on the ground doesn't look as promising. There have been historical reasons why AMD doesn't hold a candle to Nvidia in terms of market share, and, logical or not, they continue to work against AMD. Nvidia's 90% market share is a testament to its stranglehold on the consumer, gamers or non-gamers.

5 Nvidia's mindshare for the average gamer

AMD is still a distant second for many users