With the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the franchise has received a re-evaluation from critics and fans alike. The most divisive games are being seen in a new light. As the franchise continues to evolve, iterate, and reinvent itself, some of the previous titles are being appreciated for what they are and how they shaped the series into what it is today. No game better embodies this reappraisal of the Assassin’s Creed franchise than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Across the internet, many fans of the franchise are returning to the controversial title and finding it timeless. When Ubisoft started doubling down on this new RPG direction for the franchise, it found a new appreciation for its design. Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and now Shadows make up this new era for the franchise, and many players consider Odyssey the best of this specific style. As time goes on, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s reputation only grows. Where initially it was criticized for not being Assassin’s Creed enough, it is now seen as the best iteration of modern Assassin’s Creed.

Today, Odyssey Is A Complete And Polished Experience

The Post-launch Content Truly Elevates The Title