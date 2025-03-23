Graphics suites like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator are excellent choices for designers and digital creators because of their free plugins and other powerful features. However, they aren't cheap, and the monthly subscriptions can add up to thousands of dollars over time. Luckily, many free, open-source alternatives to Photoshop are available for users who'd rather try free software and put their cash towards a new laptop or other hardware.

The best free Windows drawing apps have different features and target specific types of users. Some are meant for professionals looking for the best graphics tools, while others are more basic and geared toward beginners and hobbyists wanting to create art. Either way, there's no reason to pay when you can use these five free drawing apps for Windows.

5 Krita

A feature-packed graphics powerhouse