Sudden crashes are among the worst things you can experience as a PC gamer. I'm sure most of us have been in a situation where we spent over $60 on a new game only for it to crash, freeze, or reboot our computer a few minutes after launch. Sometimes, you don't encounter a crash until your graphics card renders a graphically demanding scene, like during a dense open-world environment or an intense gunfight in a competitive shooter.

More often than not, we're quick to jump to the conclusion that these crashes result from poor game optimization or graphics driver issues. In reality, a lot of mid-game crashes stem from less obvious issues, and they're hard to diagnose even if you monitor your hardware with a tool like MSI Afterburner. I've troubleshooted countless crashes, freezes, and BSOD errors ever since I started gaming as a teenager, and here are some culprits many people tend to overlook.

3 Inadequate VRAM

Even mid-range graphics cards can crash due to a lack of VRAM