User experience and user interface design is prevalent throughout our modern day experience, as we access web designs from our computers and phones all day, every day. Good UX/UI designs need savvy developers to implement them into code. Penpot makes collaborative design and developer handover a total breeze. Not only does it have great design features, but it is cost-effective and has a great community of help available. Penpot is in constant open-source development , bringing it toe-to-toe with the industry’s best alternative: Figma.

8 Extensive free plan

With affordable paid plans

Penpot is an open-source UX/UI tool. Although it is open-source, which usually means software is free for all to use, it does offer some paid plans too. Penpot Premium or Enterprise plans receive more support for larger teams, with a locked-in price for yearly billing. Other than premium or priority support, there aren’t many reasons you’d benefit from a Premium plan, since it offers all the same features of the free plan.

Penpot Premium is available for $175 per month, no matter how many people are in your team. Enterprise plans are $950 for a month, regardless of team size, and you receive more security and support, plus US or EU cloud hosting.

Penpot’s free plan is free forever for all users, individuals and teams. It includes an unlimited amount of design files and draft projects, and your account can have an unlimited number of designers and developers working on your projects. Free plans are limited to only community support rather than premium support, but with the future of creative open-source tools, online communities are large and helpful.

7 Self-hosted or hosted by Penpot

Your choice

Free plans can host via Penpot’s site penpot.app, or you can self-host on your own servers. Paid plans have better cloud-hosting options from Penpot too.

Self-hosting is a little more complex than Penpot’s own hosting, so it requires some self-hosting knowledge and development experience. You can use Docker or Elastic for self-hosting, among a few other options. Each has its own benefits or difficulties, as covered in our self-hosting guide.

If you want to benefit from Penpot’s open-source model but don't feel confident or have the ability to self-host, then hosting via penpot.app works as well as using Figma directly in the browser. Just sign up, sign in, and find your project library ready to create.

6 More features than Figma

You’re not missing out on UX/UI features