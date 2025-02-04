Summary
- Outplayed's ease of use stands out, with customizable settings for each game.
- Outplayed supports a wide range of games and offers easy clip sharing and in-app editing.
- Despite some benefits, Steam's recording feature lacks the convenience of Outplayed's setup and editing options.
Steam's in-game recording feature has a lot going for it, making it a welcome addition to the app. However, with other, more established game-recording apps on the market, gamers have a lot of choices — with each app offering its own benefits.
While I've tried Steam's feature since it was first launched as a beta, at the end of the day, I prefer to use Outplayed instead.
