Summary My partitioned drive frequently runs out of storage, which complicates my Windows 11 updates.

Juggling multiple drives with partitions can be confusing, especially since I integrate older drives when upgrading my PC.

Reinstalling Windows has now become simpler with the "Reset this PC" tool, making my OS partition redundant.

When I set up my PC for the first time around a decade ago, I partitioned the SSD that stored my Windows operating system files. I did this as a way to make it easy to reinstall my OS without needing to format the entire drive and lose personal files. But now, it has become a bit of a headache to manage different partitions and keep my OS drive uncluttered. Here's why I ultimately regret partitioning the OS drive on my Windows PC.

My partitioned drive frequently runs out of storage

Files and programs add up over the years

Over the years, my partitioned drive has filled up with OS files and programs — meaning that the originally allocated space was no longer sufficient. This continues to be a problem whenever I need to update Windows. Despite numerous attempts at freeing up storage on my Windows 11 PC, every update informs me that I do not have enough space.

One of the big reasons my partition was no longer sufficient is because I upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 requires at least 64GB of available disk space. On the other hand, from the 2019 May update, Windows 10 only required 32GB of free space.

The company also notes that this required space may vary depending on a number of factors, including the versions of Windows previously installed on the device, the amount of free storage space available from Windows files to reuse, which applications are installed on the device, and how those applications store data.

Since I've run out of space, every update is now a much more involved process that requires me to free up storage on my drive. I've uninstalled programs, deleted files, and used Windows' Disk Clean-up tool. I may have avoided this issue if I was more careful about keeping my OS separate from other files, but with the bloatware that comes with certain components and the need to find somewhere to put files, this reserved space became more difficult to maintain.

I've now had to start the process of merging partitions again to allocate more space to my OS and core programs.

It has made juggling multiple drives confusing

Partitioning multiple drives was a mistake

Close

When I first set up my OS drive with a partition, along with additional drives from my old PC build, I was an idealist. I thought I could keep everything organized: using the C: drive for my OS and essential programs, the D: drive for files and media, and the E: drive for games.

I eventually forgot which drive was meant for which purpose, struggling to remember which drives were parts of a partitioned SSD (and were therefore reserved for programs that needed the faster read/write speeds) and which were part of old HDDs.

While Windows' Disk Management tool can help you partition drives on your PC, it doesn't do a great job of identifying which device is which. It gives generic labels like "Disk 1." You can access the name of the hardware, but it lists all of the SSDs and HDDs connected to your PC rather than the one related to that drive.

I had to download a third-party tool, MiniTool Partition Wizard, to begin to make sense of which drives matched with my SSDs and HDDs. As a result, I've started the process of merging partitions to make my storage system a bit less complex.

You can now reinstall Windows without losing files

This process is simpler and easier

Microsoft now has a "Reset this PC" tool that makes reinstalling Windows while retaining personal files much easier. You no longer need a partition; you can simply run the reset wizard to achieve the same results.

In all the time with my SSD partitions, I've never actually needed to reinstall Windows on my PC. But now, there is a built-in way to reinstall the OS while retaining files, along with various recovery options.

This gives me the peace of mind that partitioning initially accomplished. I also don't need to fiddle with different partitions and worry about accidentally deleting something important. While I wouldn't fault anyone for still wanting to partition their OS drive for peace of mind, it no longer feels necessary, especially considering all the drawbacks over the years.

Partitioning is more trouble than it's worth for me

With the drawbacks of partitioning drives, including limited space and the confusion of too many partitions, partitioning my OS drive is no longer worth it for me — especially now that Windows has a way to easily reinstall the OS without losing your files.

If you're disciplined about keeping your OS separate from other files and don't find multiple partitions confusing, then by all means, go ahead and partition your drives. Just know that it's no longer necessary for everyone.