Applying fresh thermal paste to an aging graphics card is a fantastic way to lower its operating temperature, but that might not necessarily fix overheating and thermal throttling issues. The thermal paste is responsible for transferring heat from the GPU die to the heatsink, but several other factors could also significantly impact your graphics card's temperature.

A few years ago, I repasted the GPU (GTX 1070) on my Alienware 17 R3 laptop, and while it did drop its temperature by a few degrees, I still faced thermal throttling issues while gaming. That's because I overlooked other underlying issues that affected my laptop's cooling. So, before you tackle a similar problem, take a look at the reasons why thermal paste alone won't stop your GPU from overheating.

4 Airflow constraints

Thermal paste can't fix poor airflow