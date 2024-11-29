When planning a home-based storage solution for all devices, you may encounter storage area network (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS). The two terms sound almost identical but describe two very different methods of storing data. A NAS is a simple single device running an operating system, capable of storing data, running apps, and hosting services. A SAN is designed for data storage and scalability. Unlike a NAS, it combines various devices and acts more like a connected storage disk than an external storage hub with superfast interconnectivity.

TerraMaster and Asustor NAS
Related
Best NAS devices in 2024

Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

4 More performance and higher transfer speeds

A NAS has a CPU, RAM, an OS, and a few network ports, usually topping out at 10Gbps. That's more than enough for standard home usage with a few devices connecting simultaneously, but it falls short of what's possible with a SAN. Using high-speed connections through fiber links, you can enjoy speeds anywhere up to 128Gbps, more than ten times the bandwidth of a NAS. This requires specialist hardware, which is why I recommend a SAN if you're part of an IT team at a larger business where performance is vital for data processing.

3 Scalable with additional hardware