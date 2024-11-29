When planning a home-based storage solution for all devices, you may encounter storage area network (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS). The two terms sound almost identical but describe two very different methods of storing data. A NAS is a simple single device running an operating system, capable of storing data, running apps, and hosting services. A SAN is designed for data storage and scalability. Unlike a NAS, it combines various devices and acts more like a connected storage disk than an external storage hub with superfast interconnectivity.

4 More performance and higher transfer speeds

A NAS has a CPU, RAM, an OS, and a few network ports, usually topping out at 10Gbps. That's more than enough for standard home usage with a few devices connecting simultaneously, but it falls short of what's possible with a SAN. Using high-speed connections through fiber links, you can enjoy speeds anywhere up to 128Gbps, more than ten times the bandwidth of a NAS. This requires specialist hardware, which is why I recommend a SAN if you're part of an IT team at a larger business where performance is vital for data processing.