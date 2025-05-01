Adobe has been at the center of my workflow for a long time. I've subscribed, unsubscribed, and upgraded through several of its programs, mainly Photoshop and After Effects. At first, it was easy to justify the subscriptions — these tools have helped me sharpen my editing skills and allowed me to create some of my best projects.

But over time, I couldn't ignore the cracks that started to show. From price hikes and unwanted updates to concerns about privacy and data collection, the subscriptions started to feel like a net negative. I realized that my ongoing use of the software boiled down to brand loyalty, which wasn't working in my favor.

So, after about five years with Adobe, here's why I finally decided to call it quits.