Building a PC can be a complicated endeavor, particularly for a first-timer. Even when it comes down to cooling, it can be hard to decide on picking up an air cooler or an all-in-one (AIO) water cooling system. If you go for the latter and start to hook everything up, you'll notice that there may be multiple SYS_FAN headers, a CPU_FAN header, and an AIO_PUMP header on your motherboard. There's a difference between all of these, but it's somewhat complicated, and you may need to hop into your BIOS depending on your configuration.

Breaking down the difference between CPU_FAN, SYS_FAN, and PUMP

They may all seem the same, but they're not

Motherboard headers control different components in your PC, and as the name suggests, anything with "_FAN" is for a standard fan. The CPU_FAN specifically refers to the fan that attaches to the heatsink of your CPU, whereas SYS_FAN is typically used for case fans. On some older motherboards, CPU_FAN might be the only controllable fan header where an RPM can be specified. This is because it's keyed to your CPU's temperature, meaning that when your CPU temperature goes up, your computer can increase power to the fan.

AIO_PUMP, however, can be used in different ways, and some all-in-one coolers neglect to use them entirely. It's used to power the pump in the cooler so that the coolant can flow consistently. They typically run at full power, meaning that if you put another fan into that slot, chances are it will run at full speed consistently. There are some exceptions; some motherboards will allow you to adjust the power, but there's not really much point in using a PUMP header for a fan.

Depending on your cooling, you might plug the AIO's pump into the AIO_PUMP header and the fan attached to the radiator into CPU_FAN. However, even in my case, I use the Corsair H100i Elite Capellix. This comes with a separate fan controller, and the only cable that plugs into a header on my motherboard connects to CPU_FAN and is used to monitor the pump. Some motherboards will fail to boot if CPU_FAN is empty, and others may require you to enter the BIOS and disable a CPU_FAN check to ensure that your computer can boot. The method Corsair uses avoids both of these problems.

In other words, your FAN headers are all used for airflow purposes. Just because the connectors are interchangeable doesn't mean you should just plug in your cables in random places, as they still have a specified purpose. The PUMP header is specifically for cooling pumps, and you shouldn't use it for a case fan unless you're completely out of options, as it will run at full speed.

If you need more fans, get a fan controller

Most people don't need one, though