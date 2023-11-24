A webcam is a critical computer component, especially with so many people working remotely. But built-in webcams are often very low-quality and many desktop monitors don't even have a camera. The solution is using a common digital camera like you probably carried in the mid-2000s. These cameras are still very useful and can deliver great results.

The conventional webcam quality can vary greatly, and good ones get very expensive. Whether you need a webcam for communicating with friends, attending Zoom meetings, or video game streaming, a digital camera is a great alternative.

1. Great video quality

Digital cameras offer up to 4K resolution when used as a webcam

Webcams offer notoriously poor video quality, which will not suffice if you need a professional-looking video. Even cheaper digital cameras provide better resolution than most of the conventional webcams available today. While there are many good webcams on the market, they are prohibitively expensive for most people.

Webcams integrated into laptops typically offer low-resolution. Even Apple's M2 MacBook Pro still used a 720p camera. The webcam built into your laptop will work just fine for a video conference with co-workers, but it simply isn't good enough for Twitch streaming or film-making.

In contrast, the sky is the limit with video quality when using a digital camera. You can use a simple point-and-shoot or more professional options like mirrorless and DSLR cameras. Meaning, you can easily film at 4K resolution, which is perfect for professional content creators.

2. Digital cameras are very affordable

Many people still have digital cameras lying around, and used ones are widely available

While a basic webcam is pretty cheap, one offering a reasonable resolution will set you back significantly. But even buying a cheap webcam will still set you back upwards of $50. Not to mention the time spent waiting for one to arrive or driving to the store to buy one. Instead, you can use an old digital camera that you probably have had lying around since the early 2010s.

If you don't happen to have a digital camera handy, used point-and-shoot cameras are extremely cheap. But the best value is using a higher-end DSLR or mirrorless camera because it serves two purposes. You can use it as a webcam, then use it away from the computer as a conventional digital camera. This may help make the cost of a good camera more palatable since it will have multiple uses.

3. Easy to mount

Digital cameras have a threaded mounting hole that makes installation a breeze

A traditional webcam clips to the top of a monitor, but it's often difficult to attach a webcam to newer displays. Monitor manufacturers are leaning toward sleeker designs and razor-thin bezels, which means the webcam may not hold on properly and can even block the screen. Conversely, laptop webcams are convenient, but as noted, the quality is bad, and it is even more difficult to attach a standalone webcam to a laptop.

At first glance, it may appear as if a digital camera is hard to mount since it is made to be held. However, the threaded hole in the bottom provides many possibilities. Tripods are the most common way to hold a camera, and a miniature tripod works perfectly on a desktop. But for a more permanent solution, consider using a pole mount to hold the camera securely above or beside your monitor.

Of course, there are also quick-release options, where the camera can be easily removed and then used elsewhere. You can even get a quick-release mount for a desktop pole. This is the ideal solution because the camera won't move while recording, and you can run the necessary wires down the pole. Cellphone mounts can also clamp to many point-and-shoot cameras for simple use and removal.

4. A microphone is built-in

Digital cameras have a built-in microphone to capture audio

A major benefit to a conventional webcam is that it has a microphone built-in. This is a necessary component when making video calls and often goes overlooked because it is built into webcams and laptops. The good news is that digital cameras also have a microphone built-in.

When you use a digital camera as a webcam, you not only get better video but also better audio than you would on a webcam. The digital camera's built-in microphone is convenient and will suffice for basic tasks like video conferences, but you may want something better for streaming. You can also attach an external microphone to DSLR and high-end mirrorless cameras.

5. Works with streaming software

Digital cameras work just fine with streaming applications like OBS Studio

An important factor when considering a digital camera is whether it works with the software you use. Digital cameras can typically be configured for basic tasks like video calls, but it is even easier to set one up for streaming. Software like OBS or Streamlabs makes it easy to connect a digital camera in place of a webcam and allows you stream live to sites like YouTube and Twitch.

This also allows you to use a green screen to replace the background. The digital camera works the same as a standard webcam, integrating with conventional video software. However, you'll get the added benefits of streaming and recording at a higher resolution.

Using a digital camera as a webcam

There are a lot of benefits to using a digital camera as a webcam, and it is easy to get started. However, you will need a camera that supports live video output. Most DSLR and mirrorless cameras offer this support, but some older point-and-shoot cameras do not.

The easiest way to connect a digital camera to use as a webcam is via a USB cable. This will allow the computer to recognize the camera as a webcam. If the camera has an HDMI or mini-HDMI output, you can use this port to connect the camera to a capture card. Alternatively, you may want to consider using an Android phone as a webcam if you don't have an old digital camera lying around.