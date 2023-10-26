Although Qualcomm has been making processors made for Windows on Arm for years, its latest Snapdragon X Elite processor finally looks to make good on the company's promises. This chip is Qualcomm's first fully-custom Arm64 chip, which naturally puts it right up against Apple Silicon. While Apple has figured out how to make powerful and efficient computers, Windows has lagged behind. But with the release of Snapdragon X Elite, there are key performance and quality-of-life enhancements coming that will fix some of the worst parts of Windows. Here's what we're expecting from the Snapdragon X Elite chip, and why it matters for every Windows user.

Finally, a true Intel competitor

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has had its sights on Intel for a while now, but it's only just now that the company can really compete with some of Intel's most popular processors. That's because up until Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm's chips featured licensed cores from Arm. That's what every company does except Apple, but as we've seen with Apple Silicon, some of the best Arm chips have custom cores specialized for a given system-on-a-chip. With Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm is using Oryon cores that are exclusive to the company's chips, and specifically designed to meet Qualcomm's goals.

So, one of the big advantages of Snapdragon X Elite looks to be in terms of raw power. Right now, if you want a top-of-the-line Windows laptop, you're probably looking at a fairly large creator laptop or a gaming laptop. These machines tend to be large, loud, and hot, all of which being key traits of Intel or AMD systems. However, Qualcomm is claiming that Snapdragon X Elite offers double the performance of a Core i7-1355U or Core i7-1360P processor, and 60% better performance than a Core i7-13800H chip.

Compared to the Apple M2 processor, Qualcomm says Snapdragon X Elite provides 50% better multithreaded performance. It also says that Snapdragon X Elite beats the M2 Max in single-core performance, which just means it'll beat any M2-series chip in single-core performance, since they have the same cores.

Historically, in order to get the most performance out of a Windows laptop, you need to compromise on something. Maybe that's size, or fan noise, or battery life. My hope is that with Snapdragon X Elite, I'll need to make less compromises when choosing a Windows machine over an Apple Silicon one.

Better power efficiency and battery life

Source: Qualcomm

More importantly, the Snapdragon X Elite won't just be more powerful, it'll be more efficient. Let's look at the comparison to the Core i7-13800H chip again. You might expect the Snapdragon X Elite to draw about the same amount of power as the Intel CPU, but like Apple Silicon, Qualcomm has made its chip extremely efficient. While besting the Core i7-13800H processor, the Snapdragon X Elite chip uses a third of the power. Since the Core i7-13800H uses about 45W, we can expect the Snapdragon X Elite to use about 15W. That's a huge difference, and is bound to make a considerable impact on battery life.

Right now, it's hard for me to daily-drive a Windows laptop. I typically work from parks, coffee shops, and all other kinds of places that may or may not have access to a power outlet. When I'm testing a Windows laptop or using my Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, I'm always worried about finding an outlet nearby. When I'm using my M2 MacBook Air, it's not even a thought in my mind. I can get anywhere from 6-10 hours of battery life out of my MacBook Air on a single charge, and that compares to just a few hours on the Windows laptops I've tried. Small devices like Microsoft's Surface lineup would benefit from this efficiency as well, since they're ultra-portable Windows computers.

For people who value battery life, it's been hard to recommend anything but Apple Silicon over the past few years. Hopefully, with the increased efficiency and low power consumption of the Snapdragon X Elite chip, I'll be able to recommend a great Windows laptop as a battery champ again.

What else I'm hoping for

Source: Qualcomm

That's what we know about how Snapdragon X Elite can improve portable Windows machines, but there are other things I'm still looking for from Windows. One of the best parts of Apple Silicon is the quick startup and wake times of Macs, and this is something I'd like to see on Windows machines. As soon as I tap the trackpad of a MacBook with an Apple Silicon chip, the system instantly wakes and is just how I left it. On Intel Macs and Windows devices, it can feel like forever while a computer starts up or wakes up. There are also other things like decreased fan noise and better thermal performance that could come with a custom Arm64 chip on a Windows laptop. Only time will tell whether Snapdragon X Elite meets our expectations, but for now, it could be the chip that fixes Windows' biggest faults.