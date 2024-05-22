Key Takeaways Spark Mail offers a shiny, easy-to-navigate UI that is both attractive and functionally superior, minimizing clutter for a focus on emails.

The productivity email client includes extensive keyboard shortcuts and an Action Center for quick navigation, enhancing efficiency and speed in managing emails.

Organizational tools in Spark help keep inboxes tidy and efficient with email scheduling, reminders, automatic bundling, and AI tools to summarize emails, write responses, and more.

In the world of email, there are custom clients that you can get for a much better experience. One such client is Spark, and it's one of the best mail clients out there. It's fast, it's free, it has a ton of organizational features, and it has a ton that it can do offline, too. If you're looking for the best email client on Windows and Mac, then Spark Mail is probably by far the best that you can get.

Developed by Readdle, Spark Mail is an especially great choice for users who juggle multiple devices and email accounts. It's a really great email client that, since siwtchong to it, I don't think I could live without it.

A shiny, easy-to-navigate UI

Seriously, Spark is gorgeous

First and foremost, Spark boasts an attractive and intuitive user interface, making it a pleasure to use from the moment you open it. Its clean and modern design is not just aesthetically pleasing but also functionally superior, ensuring that you can access everything as you need it. The interface is thoughtfully designed to minimize clutter, making it easy for you to focus on just your emails.

Unlike some other email clients that try to do too much by incorporating a multitude of productivity tools and features (that's what put me off of Microsoft Outlook), Spark remains dedicated to its core purpose: providing a better, more streamlined email experience. The focus on simplicity and usability is a breath of fresh air in a world where many apps are overloaded with unnecessary bells and whistles. Spark has all of that, just hidden away, and you don't need to bother with any of it if you don't want to.

As well, those features are thoughtfully implemented, meaning that there aren't just features added for the sake of it. It all just feels incredibly intuitive, and there isn't much of a learning curve at all.

Spark is the best productivity email client

So many shortcuts and other options

One of Spark Mail’s most standout features is its extensive and customizable set of keyboard shortcuts, which you can use to navigate quickly without your mouse. Instead of tediously clicking through options, you can engage with most of the application's interface using your keyboard. This approach is perfect for those who value efficiency and speed in their daily email routine, and you'll quickly learn to settle into the different ways you can navigate your mail faster.

The Action Center is another powerful tool that really brings Spark Mail above the competition. This feature allows you to type out commands and execute them instantly, much like the AI features found in Superhuman. Want to archive an email? Simply type the command and hit enter. Need to schedule an email for later? Just type it in and let Spark handle the rest. The Command Bar complements the keyboard shortcuts by creating a seamless and highly efficient email management experience.

The combination of both of these features is what really makes Spark shine. They really work to differentiate Spark from the rest and make it so that with a little bit of magic, you can be even more productive when it comes to managing your emails.

Never forget an email again

Spark helps you to organize emails with a suite of features designed to keep your inbox tidy and efficient. With the ability to schedule emails, set reminders, and utilize built-in email filtering into specific groups, it ensures that your inbox is not just a chaotic stream of messages but a well-organized workspace. Scheduled emails allow you to compose messages and send them at a later time, though with more options than just doing it through Google. Reminders also ensure that important emails never slip through the cracks by alerting you to follow up at the right time.

One of Spark's best organizational features is its automatic bundling of email notifications, newsletters, and more. Instead of having these types of emails scattered throughout your inbox, Spark groups them together, reducing their clutter and making it easier to find the emails that truly matter in your inbox.

Never trained on your data, though it'll cost you

If you upgrade your Spark to a professional tier, you'll get access to a set of AI tools that can help you summarize emails, write for you, and more. If you use your email a lot but want to save time and also need help with writing responses, then Spark's AI options might be exactly what you need. It'll set you back about $60 a year at its cheapest, but it might be worth it if you're an email power user.

Spark is a fantastic app everyone should try

It's free to download

Spark used to be a Mac-exclusive email app, though that's not the case and you can get it on most platforms now. it launched on Windows back in late 2022, and it's loaded with features that you can use anywhere. Plus, it takes your security seriously, though there is still obviously an element of trust given that your emails will pass through their servers.

If you just want a great mail app, one of the best around in fact, then you really should try Spark. It's easy to use, free to download, and worth trying out if you want to make it even easier to organize your emails. If you're a Linux user, then we're sorry to say that there isn't an official port available at present!