Microsoft recently unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio 2 at an otherwise fairly boring event for Surface fans. As I mentioned in an article last week, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 was one of the devices I was most excited about, with the potential to be one of the best laptops on the market. And while it delivered improvements I was looking forward to, I still don't think it's everything it should have been. Here are a few reasons why I'm still disappointed with this machine.

1 The ports

Ports were one of the biggest complaints I had with the original Surface Laptop Studio, which relied almost exclusively on Thunderbolt for all its connectivity. Microsoft addressed that with this new model, adding a USB Type-A port and a microSD card reader, but I don't think this is enough for a creator laptop to have solid IO.

Most notably, I'm still very disappointed by the lack of an HDMI port. It really surprises me that this is so hard to get right considering every creator laptop I know of has HDMI. The MacBook Pro has HDMI in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes; the same goes for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and Slim Pro 7 I reviewed earlier this year. While it's more business-oriented, the HP ZBook Firefly G10 I'm currently reviewing also has an HDMI port despite its compact size. Microsoft makes a relatively large laptop that's over 20mm thick and yet we can't get an HDMI port, and that's baffling to me.

2 The hinge should be more flexible

As unique as the Surface Laptop Studio 2's design is, it's not the first of its kind, and the Acer ConceptD Ezel laptops that appeared first still have a leg up on Microsoft's laptop in terms of design. The hinge on the Surface laptop Studio 2 is meant to be used in only three positions: in a standard laptop mode, in a studio mode that covers the keyboard, and in a tablet mode that covers both the keyboard and touchpad to act like a tablet.

This is cool, but Acer's laptops let you use the hinge at pretty much any position you want to. Some of them may be more far-fetched, but one idea I find really interesting is simply flipping the screen around so it's facing backwards. It's a cool way to show off content on your screen without rotating the whole laptop, and while you can do that with the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you have to hold the screen in place to do that. I wish the hinge would hold any of the positions in which you set it.

While we're on the topic of design, having only the Platinum color option is not particularly interesting. I wish there were more interesting colors, or at least black. Acer's laptops have a cool white color with an amber backlit keyboard that made for a really unique look, and I wish Microsoft also tried to stand out.

3 Still no 5MP webcam

Another thing that bothers me is that, despite being Microsoft's most expensive laptop, the Surface laptop Studio still isn't getting the same treatment as the company's tablets. Even the Surface Go family has had a 5MP for years now, but Microsoft insists on using a standard 1080p webcam.

In fairness to Microsoft, this is still a solid webcam, and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is also the first non-Arm device to fully support Windows Studio Effects thanks to an Intel NPU. But all of that would be made even better with a higher-resolution webcam, which Microsoft does use for the Surface Pro, Go, and even the desktop Surface Studio 2+. Why not this one?

4 That price

Finally, and perhaps the biggest problem of the bunch, is the price. Microsoft delivered a big performance upgrade with this new model compared to its predecessor, so a price increase isn't entirely unjustified, but the original model was already very overpriced, and to have this 14-inch laptop start at $2,000 without even having discrete graphics is kind of ridiculous.

Due to a lack of products in this category, there's no direct comparison right now, but it's hard to justify this price tag. Look at the Asus ROG Flow X16, for example. This is also a convertible laptop (albeit with a more traditional form factor) with powerful specs. But, for just $1,850, it includes an Intel Core i9-13900H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, a slightly higher resolution screen with a smoother refresh rate, and more ports. It also still has a 1080p webcam, Windows Hello facial recognition, and a touchscreen with pen support. And despite having a larger 16-inch screen, it's only marginally heavier, at 4.41 pounds versus 4.18 pounds for the 14.4-inch display on the Surface Laptop Studio.

To get a GeForce RTX 4060 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, you're forced to also get 64GB of RAM, and at that point, you're paying $3,300, which is far more than a lot of people are willing to spend, myself included. And that GPU will still be slower due to the 80W TGP compared to the 120W of Asus' laptop. It's just too much.

All of this really sucks because the Surface Laptop Studio 2 still has that major advantage of the form factor. I want a laptop that can easily turn into a tablet without having to pick the whole thing up and flip it around, but I can't spend that much extra on just that bit of convenience when everything else is worse, the same, or unnecessary (like the 64GB of RAM). Thankfully, Surface devices tend to get some big sales every now and then, so I'd definitely keep an eye out for discounts if possible.

If you think I'm overreacting, though, you can pre-order the Surface Laptop Studio 2 using the links below.