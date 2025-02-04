Struggling to decide between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and its predecessor? If you're already running with the RTX 4090 and are considering the upgrade? I'd hold off unless you truly require the entire suite offered by DLSS 4 and even more frames at higher resolutions. It's more than good enough for most PC builds and the RTX 5090 takes everything to the next level. While reviews are impressed by the performance of the RTX 5090 and its AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and frame generation technologies, it's not the smoking gun Nvidia hoped it would be. Still, it's the undisputed champion of GPUs, and here are three reasons why it's better than the outgoing RTX 4090.

4 The RTX 5090 has a new architecture

Meet Blackwell

At the heart of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series, including the RTX 5090, is the Blackwell architecture. Replacing Ada Lovelace, this new platform promises some major improvements over RTX 40 series GPUs. We've got newer GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of up to 36 Gb/s. This is a notable improvement over previous-gen cards and allows the entire GPU stack to perform better at higher resolutions. What makes the RTX 5090 perfect for high-fidelity gaming is the Multi Frame Generation with DLSS 4 and its 4,000 AI TOPS, 38 ray tracing TFLOPS, and 125 Shader TFLOPS.

What all this means for gaming is a substantial leap in overall performance without packing the GPU with many more cores and other heat-generating parts. Still, we've got newer system memory with more bandwidth, newer generation cores across the board, and some other notable enhancements that the RTX 4090 simply cannot contend with.

3 The RTX 5090 has more memory

More VRAM is always better

So, what does all this extra memory allow the RTX 5090 to do? GDDR7 is a substantial improvement over GDDR6X that's featured on the RTX 4090. There's also much more of it, totaling 32GB. The RTX 4090 shipped with "just" 24GB, though we've been calling on Nvidia to include more RAM with its GPUs, especially in the mid-range segment. At 30Gbps, we're seeing a colossal increase in memory bandwidth at 1,792 GB/s, which allows the GPU to access and store data in memory at faster rates. Alongside the newer (and more numerous) CUDA cores, the RTX 5090 is positioned to become the most powerful GPU on the market.

2 The RTX 5090 has more cores

I heard you seek performance?

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has 16,384 CUDA cores, which are used to handle much of the work when playing games and the RTX 5090 upped this number to a whopping 21,760. That alone will provide a much-needed lift to make 8K gaming more of a reality, but these are joined by newer-gen RT and AI cores. Nvidia shared some slides during its CES 2025 announcement to show just how much of a jump this GPU is compared to its predecessor. With all Nvidia frame-gen features enabled, you could look to experience a two-times frame rate improvement in games with ray tracing.

1 The RTX 5090 has full access to DLSS 4

Generate all the frames!

This generation is all about DLSS, something Nvidia has been perfecting since its debut in 2018, and with RTX 50 we're now up to DLSS 4. The sheer performance bump offered by Blackwell GPUs will allow technologies such as DLSS to perform better when used in conjunction with ray tracing and other more advanced graphics. As well as rendering more frames, the latest DLSS version will also attempt to create new frames before the GPU even requires them.

Think of it as the GPU AI predicting the future, generating an additional two extra frames for each one that traditional DLSS would offer. Software will play a major role with the RTX 50 launch and I can see Nvidia working to further fine-tune the technologies included with this GPU to offer the best performance possible. Some of the DLSS Software will play a large part here and Nvidia will likely work to continue improving DLSS and its AI tech to better utilize the improved hardware.

But it's not all good news for the RTX 5090

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is an impressive GPU and one that can still hold its own against its successor even with weaker specifications. It won't hit quite as many frames-per-second as the RTX 5090, but it's a good match for 4K monitors and could be the better value option if you can locate one at a reduced price, at least compared to the new 50 series. Graphics cards don't appear to be getting more affordable and so we have to make do with the current GPUs installed inside our systems. The RTX 4090 is still a capable card that will be more than a match for gaming for many years.