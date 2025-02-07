Your old PC can be a useful tool for creating some seriously powerful systems and one such example is a media streaming box. Sure, your "smart" TV and dongles such as Amazon's Fire TV range are perfect for connecting to your favorite streaming services, but you could do this and a whole lot more by using a PC. With a full PC, you can also use it for playing modern games through Steam or classics using emulation. Then there's the ability to throw a few more hard drives inside the PC and create a home server. There's plenty you can do with a media streaming system.

4 It's a jack-of-all-trades

Your PC is a versatile device