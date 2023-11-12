Key Takeaways PCIe 5.0 SSDs can overheat quickly, leading to thermal throttling and reduced performance.

The lack of adequate cooling solutions for PCIe 5.0 drives is a concern for users.

GPUs, with their existing coolers and PCIe lanes, could be a convenient solution for housing SSDs and providing efficient cooling.

PCIe 5.0 SSDs can get really hot, with the latest 12GB/s-capable drives thermal throttling within three minutes of a workload. Naturally, there are now lots of higher-end cooling solutions for PCIe 5.0 drives: larger passive coolers with heat pipes and fins, coolers with a tiny fan, and even water blocks for liquid coolers. However, these coolers go against the convenience and ease of use we enjoyed with PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 drives, and I've been wanting for a better solution.

Then one day it hit me: Why don't we just put SSDs on GPUs? Graphics cards already have coolers, PCIe lanes, and room for a little SSD. I pitched this idea to my fellow XDAer Adam Conway, and he replied, "Wasn't there a news story about Asus making a GPU exactly like that?" The graphics card he was talking about was Asus' Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD, and as soon as I saw it, I knew it was exactly what I wanted, and I really hope it normalizes putting an M.2 slot for SSDs on graphics cards.

Why heat is such a big problem for SSDs

The basic problem for PCIe 5.0 SSDs is that they quickly thermal throttle when reading or writing at peak speeds if they're not adequately cooled. While most motherboards come with passive SSD heatsinks, they don't come with the heat pipes or metal fins that are necessary for cooling hot PCIe 5.0 drives. It's already not ideal to require a higher-end heatsink that might not come with an SSD, but what's most concerning is the possibility that coolers with tiny, high-pitched fans will only be enough to keep the heat at bay.

You might think thermal throttling isn't such a big issue, since even throttling speeds still amount to several gigabytes per second, but there's one really good reason lots of users will want a cool SSD: DirectStorage. This new technology from Microsoft allows storage devices and GPUs to communicate with each other directly, rather than through the CPU, which boosts performance a fair bit. Although most of the discussion surrounding DirectStorage concerns what it will do for loading times (which isn't much if we're being honest), its real utility is providing extra bandwidth to the GPU via SSDs.

DirectStorage is able to compress data from the SSD quite a bit, and although there are no official figures yet for how much DirectStorage can compress data, from what I've heard it's five times or a little more. That means today's top-end 12GB/s SSDs can add 60GB/s to a GPU's bandwidth, which can be quite helpful, but thermal throttling will reduce this by 25% to 50% depending on the drive. Good cooling for fast PCIe 5.0 drives will be necessary in the future even if you're a gamer and you're not moving files aren't super often.

Why the graphics card is the ideal vehicle for PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Source: momomo_us

There are two things about graphics cards that make them such a good match for PCIe 5.0 SSDs: virtually every gaming PC already has a graphics card, and the cooler can both handle and fit an NVMe SSD. What I like about Asus' SSD-equipped RTX 4060 Ti (which I'll call a GPU-SSD) is that it's basically already figured out the best solution. Firstly, the PCB has a hole in it, where the cooler (covered by a thermal pad) pokes out. The M.2 slot is reversed so that the SSD is installed upside-down, so that the top-side of the SSD makes contact with the cooler.

In a world where every graphics card comes with an M.2 slot, the GPU-SSD is easily the most convenient option. No need for an extra cooler that might be tedious to install, you already have one. No need to listen to a tiny, annoying fan running at a high RPM, the GPU cooler is totally overkill for any SSD. It would probably be even more convenient to install an SSD on a graphics card than the motherboard itself, since there's so much room to work with, and you can even take out the GPU if you need more space.

If you're concerned that adding an SSD to a GPU would cause both devices to not have enough bandwidth, you really don't need to worry. Most GPUs come with 16 PCIe lanes, and NVMe SSDs use only four. The Nvidia RTX 4090 performs just fine on eight PCIe lanes in practically every modern game, so 12 should be no problem.

There's also the additional benefit of expanding the amount of PCIe 5.0 lanes available for SSDs. Many motherboards come with just one or even zero M.2 slots for PCIe 5.0 drives, but many more motherboards have PCIe 5.0 support for the x16 slot that's used for the GPU. PCIe 5.0 GPUs could be a great way to bring PCIe 5.0 storage to PCs with motherboards that don't have the necessary PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot.

There are just three slight problems

Although I'm very much a fan of GPUs with SSD slots, there are some minor problems that could make this all very difficult to implement. Firstly, there's no standard for putting M.2 SSDs on GPUs, and GPU makers don't really have an incentive to do it unless consumers prioritize graphics cards that have SSD support over those that don't. At the same time, it might take a big brand in the graphics card space to convince users that they want a GPU-SSD, since it's probably not obvious to the average desktop owner why it would be useful.

Another problem is the recent trend of Nvidia and AMD gutting low-end and midrange cards of PCIe lanes. The RTX 4060, 4060 Ti, and RX 7600 all come with just eight PCIe lanes, and giving up half of those lanes for an SSD just isn't feasible. If this trend continues into PCIe 5.0 graphics cards, then it's unlikely that owners of midrange graphics cards will ever see SSDs on GPUs. Plus, with a large swath of graphics cards not being suitable for supporting SSDs, it could also prevent the GPU-SSD from becoming standard.

But the most immediate problem is the fact that there are no PCIe 5.0 GPUs, while PCIe 5.0 SSDs have been out for several months. If this happens with future generations of PCIe GPUs and SSDs, where the latest version of PCIe comes to the SSDs first and GPUs much later, it makes the idea of GPU-SSDs much less viable.

Still, I'm hopeful that this Asus graphics card is a glimpse into the future of GPUs and SSDs, and not just a gimmicky graphics card. It actually isn't even the first GPU to have SSD slots, as that honor goes to the 2016 Radeon SSG. That product failed and never really got off the ground, but today's problems are much different than those from seven years ago.