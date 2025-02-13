Laptops can get hot, especially when performing demanding tasks like 3D rendering, gaming, and video editing. That's because the hardware underneath — like the CPU and GPU — generates a lot of heat under load. Unlike traditional desktops, laptops don't have adequate space and cooling for the heat to dissipate quickly. And with modern laptops packing more powerful CPUs and GPUs, overheating can be a real problem.

That's when undervolting your CPU using a tool like Intel Extreme Tuning Utility or AMD Ryzen Master comes in handy. Unlike replacing the thermal paste for better temperatures, undervolting takes just a few minutes of your time and is very effective in the long term. Here are some of the main reasons why you should consider undervolting your CPU.

4 Easy way to lower CPU temperature

Requires less skill, and you don't need to spend money