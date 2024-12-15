In the last few years, mechanical keyboards have skyrocketed in popularity, going from a fairly niche hobby to must-try equipment. A passionate community, rapid development, falling prices, and new entrants in the market have made people take notice, wondering what's so special about mechanical keyboards.

If you've still not tried a mechanical keyboard, I urge you to upgrade to one as soon as possible. There are far too many reasons that make mechanical keyboards objectively better than membrane keyboards. And it's not just high-end features or silly additions like RGB lighting that make mechanical keyboards special; it's the superior typing experience, unlimited options, customizability, and durability.

6 The typing experience is unparalleled

This is what matters the most

The single biggest pull of mechanical keyboards is the signature typing experience you gain access to when you finally upgrade from a membrane keyboard. Due to the nature of mechanical switches, every key press actuates the switch in a satisfying, often "thocky" or "clacky" fashion. Fans of mechanical keyboards love to experience this distinct sound and feel, not possible on a membrane keyboard.

The assumption that all mechanical keyboards are needlessly loud and annoying is unfounded. Yes, some of them can sound quite loud due to clicky switches or the case material, but that's just one type of sound profile when talking about mechanical keyboards. You can easily opt for a keyboard with a different type of switch that sounds deep and creamy or whisper-silent. There are low-profile keyboards that are silent while still offering satisfying tactile feedback.

Unlike a membrane keyboard, each mechanical switch is an individual entity, so you won't find many mechanical keyboards plagued with the kind of mushy and bland typing seen on membrane keyboards. If you've never experienced typing on a mechanical keyboard, you can watch some YouTube videos or Instagram posts to get a feel for how various types sound. It'll also help you gravitate toward the kind of sound and feel that you like the best.

5 There's a mechanical keyboard for everyone

You don't need to confine yourself to one style