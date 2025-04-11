There is no shortage of note-taking and PKM software out there. Like many, I've experimented with endless tools to build an effective system to manage ever-growing information. Surprisingly, the answer to my personal knowledge management needs wasn't a cutting-edge application but a familiar workhorse: Microsoft Excel. It may seem unconventional at first, but hear me out.

This isn't a guide to pivot tables or complex formulas but rather a close look into how and why I have embraced this spreadsheet tool as my central hub for capturing, connecting, and leveraging the information effectively.

Why do I use Excel as a PKM system?

Using Excel as a Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tool might seem odd, but it offers several compelling advantages. First is familiarity and accessibility. Most people already have Microsoft Excel installed on their computers and have a basic understanding of how it works. Unlike new-age tools (looking at you, Capacities and Logseq), it reduces the learning curve and helps you get started in no time.

Excel also allows for complete customization of my data structure. I can decide the columns, the data types, and how information is organized. It perfectly matches my specific needs and the types of knowledge I manage. As my knowledge base evolves, I can add, remove, or modify columns and structures without any limitations.

Another major advantage is simplicity. Excel has a straightforward approach to data organization. I can focus on the core elements of capturing, organizing, and retrieving information without being distracted by unnecessary add-ons.

How to use Microsoft Excel as a PKM hub?

Let’s go over the effective ways of setting up, using, and maintaining an Excel-based PKM.

Define knowledge domains

Before you start, it’s important to define your knowledge domain first. So that you have clarity on how to organize your knowledge within workbooks.

Let’s say you are a software developer who is passionate about learning new programming languages and contributing to open-source projects. Now, your knowledge domain might include programming languages, software development concepts, open-source projects, development tools, career development, contacts, and personal projects.

Similarly, if you are a college student, your knowledge landscape may include Indian history, World history, Environmental Issues, Books to read, College contacts, Local history of New York, and NGO contacts. The possibilities are endless here.

Create core worksheets