Your home lab isn't just there for playing around with new operating systems, tools, and self-hosting services to reduce your reliance on the cloud. I mean, it's there for all of those things, but it's also there to learn industry-standard processes and keep on top of where your job might be going in the future. One major component is a hardware firewall, so you can learn about advanced firewall rules and also the other security packages that your firewall's operating system can run.

One important security package is an IDS or Intrusion Detection System. This monitoring tool watches network traffic and reports potential issues based on its ruleset to an administrator and/or an IPS or Intrusion Prevention System. Two open-source IDS/IPS packages that are commonly used in an enterprise setting are Snort and Suricata, and they're just as useful in the home lab.

5 For enhanced threat detection

Traditional firewalls only filter based on static rules